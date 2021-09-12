Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Ted Sharpe, Public Works project manager, Snake River Road letter to U.S. Senator Patty Murray.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Joshua and Tamara Bruns, 620 16th St., Clarkston.
Megan Stewart, conservation district, update on voluntary stewardship program.
Wanda Keefer, Port of Clarkston manager, waterfront planning and broadband updates.
Discussion of Asotin County conditional-use permit to build a new jail and justice center.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Bids on old City Hall at 130 Second St. will be opened at noon on Sept. 22. Opening bid amount is $198,000.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: District Office, 1294 Chestnut St. or by Zoom.
Agenda items:
2021-22 Highly Capable Program iGrant — action item.
Running Start agreement with Walla Walla Community College — action item.
Ratification of 2021-22 Clarkston Education Association agreement — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., online via link provided by city clerk.
Agenda items:
Proclamation of Constitution Week by Mayor Monika Lawrence.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Project updates.
Discussion on row markers.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Redistricting Plan Hearing
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Redistricting plan introduction.
Public comment on redistricting plan.
Regular board meeting will follow with updates from manager and commissioners.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a proposed increase to annual solid waste fees from $284 to $308.
Consider accepting an Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission grant award of $118,676 — action item.
Consider authorizing the emergency management director to execute a State of Documentation from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management — action item.
Consider an addendum to the lease for space on the Lewiston Hill communications tower from Clark Communications — action item.
Third reading of ordinances to amend the county zoning map — action items.
Consideration and decision regarding an invoice from United Airlines — action item.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building on a request to waive the minimum lot size requirement for a boundary line adjustment at 34425 Maiden Lane, Lenore; a recommendation from the Planning and Zoning Commission to authorize exemption or relief from the annual renewal of a conditional-use permit for a period of 10 years or until the property owners at 29035 North Juliaetta Grade are deceased; update on open files; and other administrative issues.
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Work session with the Planning and Zoning Commission regarding the development agreement in conjunction with a zone change request for 103 acres on Cougar Ridge Road from agricultural to single-family residential.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for follow-up on the contract with JUB Engineering for planner services and other administrative issues.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Proclamation regarding Direct Support Professional Recognition Week — action item.
Consent agenda, including minutes, an administrative plat for Zany’s addition, final plat for Northeast Crossing addition phase IVB, an intergovernmental agreement for emergency medical service with Asotin County, and a resource officer agreement with the Lewiston School District — action item.
International Association of Firefighters collective bargaining agreement — action item.
Railroad crossing removal agreement with the Idaho Department of Transportation — action item.
Second amendment to the agreement with IMCO Construction for early work and procurement of membrane filtration system for water treatment plant retrofit — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance creating a new Normal Hill/downtown urban renewal district — action item.
Update on the former Emperor of India King Thai restaurant abatement efforts and potential direction from council — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Recognition: 2021-22 teachers of the year, special needs driver of the year, 2021 new career and technical education teacher award and LHS students participate in United Way’s annual Day of Caring.
Consider issuing proclamation declaring September as “Attendance Awareness Month” — action item.
Consider approving 2021-22 Continuous Improvement Plan data as required by State Department of Education — action item.
Consider approving curriculum consultant agreement for 2021-22 — action item.
Consider proposed overnight student trips for 2021-22 school year — action item.
Review status of asbestos in Lewiston Public Schools as required by federal law.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, payments to vendors, director’s report, committee reports, district manager’s report.
Insurance renewal presentation.
Billing and accounting software.
Set irrigation assessments, replacement vehicle bid, insurance renewal, election for Divisions 1, 2 and 3 — action items.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Approval of invoices for the Lewiston Tribune — action item.
Lewiston Port Commission
Time: noon Wednesday.
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Report on fiber optic network grant.
Update on renaming Col. Wright Way.
Executive session to consider hiring a staff employee.
Lewiston City Library
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public comment and correspondence.
City council and library foundation reports.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including summer reading wrap-up and upcoming programs, building projects and outreach service vehicle update.
Request for funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash account — action item.
Approval of rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Internet use and safety policy review — action item.
Computer use policy — action item.
Children’s shelving quote — action item.
Infectious disease policy implementation — action item.
Space usage policy review — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation.
Agenda items:
Fiscal year 2022 unified planning work program review and approval — action item.
Fiscal year 2022-26 Transportation Improvement Program review and approval — action item.
Request from Asotin County for an additional $44,000 in surface transportation funding for the Grande Ronde Road project — action item.