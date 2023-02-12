Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Consideration of conditional use permit for Ron Nugen, 2021 Marilyn Way – action item.
Washington State Military Department emergency management grant – action item.
Consideration of buy board national purchasing cooperative interlocal participation agreement – action item.
Consideration of entering into interlocal agreement with National Purchasing Partners Government – action item.
Committee reports.
Recovery navigator program memorandum of understanding – action item.
Discussion of Forest Service – Umatilla National Forest 2023 program of work
Executive session – potential litigation.
Administrative work session.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor conference room, Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Resolution rescinding the disaster declaration issued on Jan. 25 as a result of a critical water reservoir structural failure in Lewiston – action item.
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Place: Courtroom No. 1 Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Bid opening for courthouse and licensing building.
Other commission agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Sheriff’s office update including executive session for personnel and pending litigation.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor including update on Gun Club houses, TDS purchase agreement for conduit on Cherrylane Bridge and executive session for pending litigation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Personnel compensation discussion.
Consultant/contractor reports.
Clerk report.
Department reports.
Committee/liaison reports.
Consideration of ordinance that would amend city code regarding complaints-adjudication of classification of animal.
Consideration of resolution to amend city code regarding grading.
Executive session – personnel compensation.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for purchase of direct internet access – action item.
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for purchase of five new school buses – action item.
Consider accepting low qualifying bid for purchase of two shuttle buses – action item.
Consider adopting resolution to accept donation – action item.
Consider approving course name change proposals at Lewiston High School – action item.
Consider approving applications for emergency provisional certificate to Idaho State Department of Education Professional Standards Commission – action item.
Convene executive session to discuss personnel pursuant to Idaho Code 74-206(1)(b) – action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Gifts to the district: $3,500 from LC Crew to Clarkston School District to be used to purchase shoes for students; $1,000 from Lewis-Clark State College to Clarkston High School to be used for Drama Club; $1,200 from First Presbyterian Church of Clarkston to EOC to be used to purchase student snacks – action item.
Consideration of resolution 23-01, bonds to replace Clarkston High School – action item.
Consideration of resolution 23-02 board’s strong support for passage of the district’s April 25 bond proposition – action item.
Consideration of resolution 23-03 continued consulting contract with BLRB Architects for Professional Architectural Planning Services – action item.
Bond measure for/against committee member appointment – action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Dumpsite – action item.
United States Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives – action item.
LHS athletic fields – action item.
Used dump truck purchase and sale – action item.
Domestic only annexation request DK Holdings for about 10 acres at Airway and Bryden avenues – action item.
Transfer of funds between investment tools at ICCU – action item.
Executive session for real estate and potential litigation.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Resolutions on mobile radios, surplus ambulance, support for Clarkston High School bond, surplus windmill.
Agreement with Washington State Department of Transportation on right of way.
Purchase of prefabricated restroom building.
WSDOT construction agreement for roundabout at Bridge, Second and Diagonal streets.
G20-Non-compliance notification from Department of Ecology.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Project updates.
Vouchers.
Website discussion.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: City hall conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Review of amended bylaws – action item.
Review of draft 2022 annual report – action item.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Local government investment program.
Asotin County Public Utilities District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Resolution amending personnel policy.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Clarkston Rotary sponsored peace pole installation at Granite Lake Park – action item.
House Bill 1110 and Senate Bill 5190 letter supporting the city of Clarkston – action item.
Request for proposal for fiber design Port Drive and WWTP – action item. Discussion of 2023 Rockin’ on the River.
Discussion of Mainly Marathon on Clarkston waterfront Sept. 25-26.
Updates on asphalt and maintenance rehabilitation, Avista charging station at Granite Lake Park and dredging.
Executive session about minimum price port property can be offered for lease and personnel.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library community room, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Library Foundation report.
Committee reports.
Director’s report.
Strategic plan update – action item.
Letter of intent for facilities improvement grant – action item.
Memorandum of understanding with Friends of Lewiston Library – action item.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: City hall conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Discussion on two groups who may do volunteer snow shoveling for individuals with disabilities and the elderly.
Election of chairman and vice chairman – action items.