Asotin County Commission
Time: 6 p.m., executive session; 6:30 p.m., public meeting, Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
Executive session, real estate.
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, resolution designating property as surplus and ordering public auction; inventory of capital assets — action items.
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor, permission to fill vacant position — action item.
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, Office of Public Defense agreement; cooperative procurement membership agreement — action items.
Ted Sharpe, project manager, borrow pit extension; rural arterial program project, amendment No. 2. — action items.
Greater Columbia Behavioral Health/Criminal Justice Treatment Account funding — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 8:30 a.m. Monday, 9 a.m. Tuesday, 8:30 a.m. Wednesday and 9 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/729434085 or (872) 240-3212, access code 729-434-085 (Monday); global.gotomeeting.com/join/639893677 or (224) 501-3412, access code 639-893-677 (Tuesday); global.gotomeeting.com/join/294942173 or (571) 317-3122, access code 294-942-173 (Wednesday); global.gotomeeting.com/join/330054301 or (408) 650-3123, access code 330-054-301 (Friday)
Agenda items:
Budget hearings for 2022.
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/374484629 or (571) 317-3122, access code 374-484-629
Agenda items:
Chip seal bid opening.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/137057813 or (669) 224-3412, access code 137-057-813
Agenda items:
Consider a memorandum of understanding with the Port of Lewiston — action item.
Consider approving a client application with Point and Pay — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/332246653 or (571) 317-3112 access code 332-246-653
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s Office update, including proposed increase to Ivy Medical contract, possible grant for an investigator position, vehicles and other administrative issues.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/851497661 or (872) 240-3412, access code 851-497-661
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for interagency agreement for emergency medical services, outstanding building permit in Cougar Ridge and other administrative issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/452859229 or (669) 224-3412 access code 452-859-229
Agenda items:
Public meeting on a request to waive administrative land division requirements for a 10-foot utility easement on Lonesome Hollow Lane in Lapwai requested by Brock Carlin.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Domestic annexation hearing for 2719 Powers Ave.
Finance report, including budget subcommittee and second half of irrigation assessments due June 21.
Consider a resolution for the annexation of 2719 Powers Ave. — action item
Change August meeting dates for law seminar — action item.
Declare holiday closures — action items.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
City council report.
Foundation report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Election of officers.
Director’s report, including staff member introduction, American Rescue Plan funds, grants and outreach, camera installation, strategic plan and rooftop grand opening.
Unfinished business, including request for funds for rooftop, moving funds from trust to capital accounts, approval of rooftop expenses, space usage policy review, 2022 budget and windows update — action items.
New business, including bylaw review, America Library Association statement review, policy development and review process, rooftop procedures — action item, and process for recruiting new board members.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Fire station, 24700 Hewett Road
Agenda Items:
Financial report.
Develop proposed 2022 budget.
Training reports and future training needs.
Well project update.
Update on annexation and subscribers.