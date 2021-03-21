Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Public Works Director Mike White: Grand Ronde Road chip seal local agency federal aid prospectus, Grand Ronde Road chip seal local agency agreement, multiple materials schedule C contract — action items.
Asotin County Regional Stormwater Team
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: 95 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Public education and outreach.
Public involvement and participation.
Construction storm-water.
Operation and maintenance.
Finance.
Documentation.
Operation and maintenance project presentation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Interlocal agreement with Asotin County for municipal court services.
Clerk Tiffany Rogers, outstanding performance award from Washington State Department of Ecology for “exemplary” effort at Asotin Wastewater Treatment Plant.
Executive session on contracts.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Monthly discussion and possible action on policy changes, including first readings of: alternative learning experience courses, reimbursement for goods and services, notification and dissemination of information about student offenses and notification of threats of violence or harm and school-based threat assessment.
Monthly discussion and possible action on policy changes, including second readings of bid or request for proposal requirements and use of electronic signature.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: District Office, 1294 Chestnut St., or www.zoom.us/j/91221814217.
Agenda items:
Discussion of proposed graduation plan and grant-funded energy projects.
Gifts/donations to the school district: $3,333 from Twin County United Way to kindergarten classrooms, donation of instruments from Jason Ewing to Clarkston High School band/music department, $1,000 from Schweitzer Engineering Laboratories to Highland Elementary for recess equipment, $1,700 from SEL to Parkway for classroom supplies and STEM items.
Update to policy for student fees, fines, charges — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: Online link at (509) 758-5541; public comments can be submitted via city’s website.
Agenda items:
“I Made the Grade” special authorization.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m Tuesday.
Place: By teleconference with call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda items:
Meter replacement program plan.
Valleyview Drive property options.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 Tuesday.
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Discussion of legal services request for proposal.
Waterpark opening plan.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Proclamation to celebrate the 100th birthdays of former Lewiston mayors Marion Shinn and Ron Jones.
Public hearing on a request to rezone 55 acres on Burrell Avenue from agricultural transitional to suburban residential.
Public hearing on a zoning code amendment related to zoning decision time limits.
Consent agenda, including minutes, the preliminary plat for Northeast Crossing phase 4, a $25,168 change order for the Thain Road from Stewart to Cedar avenues project, and vouchers payable — action item.
Review of physical distancing and mask mandate public health order — action item.
Consider the potential award of two Dial-A-Ride buses and two fixed-route buses — action item.
Award a contract for $237,780 to M.L. Albright and Sons for the Cedar Avenue sewer project — action item.
Consider accepting the 2020 Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan annual report — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to implement the council’s decision in the earlier rezone request — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to land use public hearings and sub-sequent decisions — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to amend city code related to parades and enacting a new chapter of city code related to parades — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to temporarily ban e-scooter rental operations — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item.
Update on Skyview Estates.
Consider reappointing Jo Ann Cole-Hansen to the Urban Renewal Agency board — action item.
Lewis-Clark Metropolitan Planning Organization – Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Zoom meeting, invitation available by email at director@lewisclarkmpo.org.
Agenda item:
Presentation and discussion on metropol-itan statistical areas, urbanized areas and planning organizations.
Project updates from managers.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates from member agencies.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Approval of the written decision for a conditional use permit application by Kevin Mallory to allow animal rights at 315 Skyline Drive — action item.
Approval of the written decision for a conditional use permit application by Larry Kopczynski to allow expansion at 2501 17th St. — action item.
Public hearing on a request to rezone about 6 acres at 704 Lapwai Road from agricultural transitional to suburban residential.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/369126053 or (571) 317-3112, access code 369-126-053.
Agenda items:
Consider three resolutions for the disposition of surplus property — action items.
Consider a local professional services agreement with Plateau Archeological Investigations — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/301189493 or (571) 317-3122, access code 301-189-493.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including 23rd Street between Grelle and Powers avenues and other administrative issues.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/525451069 or (571) 317-3122, access code 525-451-069.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for an update on the 23rd Street discussions, a 2nd Amendment proclamation and other administrative issues.