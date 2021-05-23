Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Gloria Hancock, financial analyst, designating property as surplus and ordering public auction — action item.
Mark Janowski, emergency services director, agreement for E911 emergency communications and dispatch services — action item.
Karst Riggers, building official, River Dogs LLC subdivision final plat — action item.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Ticket to Work request to end contract; DSHS contract amendment — action items.
EPIC coalition, brief update.
Sparklight franchise renewal — action item.
The Wesley Group contract renewal — action item.
Borrow pit agreement with T. Cody Floch — action item.
Executive sessions for litigation, contract negotiations and personnel.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Memorial Day Ceremony at the Asotin Cemetery on May 31.
Asotin Blood Drive, Asotin City Fire Department engine bay, Wednesday.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Discussion and possible action on policy changes, first reading, including math, social studies, science, arts and health mastery-based credit, and high school graduation requirements.
Discussion and possible action on policy changes, second reading, race and equity, and procedure alternative learning experience courses.
Executive session to discuss the superintendent’s evaluation for approximately 20 minutes.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District Office, 1294 Chestnut St., zoom.us/j/91221814217 or (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 912 2181 4217
Agenda items:
Announcement of board member Meghan Pierce’s resignation — Director Area 1.
Agreement between Boys and Girls Clubs of the LC Valley and Clarkston School District for the purpose of vending summer meals to the club — action item.
Consideration of investment grade audit proposal, Grantham Elementary — action item.
Consideration to purchase new bus for 2021-22 school year — action item.
Consideration of academic and student well-being recovery plan — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Findings of fact and conclusion of law 1401 Port Drive, public works.
Staffing agreement, Express Employment Professionals, finance/administration.
Organizing the file room grant application, public works.
Local agency agreement supplement, Bridge/Second/Diagonal, Washington State Department of Transportation, public works.
Local agency agreement/project prospectus, 13th Street roundabouts, WSDOT, public works.
Special event permits, Clarkston Farmers Market, Mac McClain Motorcycle Show, public works.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: By teleconference with call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010
Agenda items:
Property sale update.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/295406965 or (646) 749-3122, access code 295-406-965
Agenda items:
Consideration resolution to approve and accept a quotation from Diesel Depot for two 2021 Loewen 16-foot dump beds.
Consider resolution to approve and accept a bid for the 2021 warranty seal coat bid.
Consider resolution approving a local professional services agreement between Nez Perce County and Keller Associates Inc.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/171941317 or (408) 650-3123, access code 171-941-317
Agenda items:
Courthouse project update.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., global.gotomeeting.com/join/218514613 or (312) 757-3121, access code 218-514-613
Agenda item:
Interagency agreement for EMS services update.
23rd Street update.
Gun Club house sale update.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Second budget work session for a discussion of capital projects including a new fire station, parks, transportation, downtown rebuild and community development.
Capital Improvement Plan demonstration.
Rate proposals for emergency medical services, parks and recreation, water, wastewater, sanitation and a proposed stormwater utility.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Youth Leadership Council update.
Financial report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, vouchers payable and a preliminary plat for Canyon River Estates block 2 — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider the Standard Public Improvement Agreement — action item.
Update on expected funding from the American Rescue Act and potential expenditure options — action item.
First reading of an ordinance regarding the grounds to deny an application for a child care facility or preschool business license, or suspend or revoke an existing license — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance rezoning certain property from agricultural transitional to suburban residential — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance regarding city code related to public assemblies.
Consider approving the reasoned statement for the preceding zone change ordinance — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consider authorizing summer athletic opportunities for district students — action item.
Consider suspending green phase protocols of the district’s fall 2020 opening plan effective June 5 — action item.
Hiring recommendation, certified staff — action item.
Hiring recommendation, varsity head coach — action item.
Review next steps, Lewiston High School Phase 2, construction of athletic venues.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference Room, Airport Operations Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston, vimeo.com/user135328561
Agenda items:
Idaho Department of Lands public lands lease — action item.
Sunshine Disposal and Recycling lease — action item.
Capital purchases of two pickup trucks, mower and Bobcat Toolcat — action item.
Review draft of operating and capital budget for 2021-22.
Lewiston School Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to discuss personnel.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization – Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for information
Agenda items:
Review the scope of work for the Clarkston School Zone Safety Analysis.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates from member agencies.