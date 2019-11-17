Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, state of Idaho summer youth employment program, intern education agreement with Lewis-Clark State College.
Mark Janowski, emergency management, letter of agency and carrier notification of change in 911 services.
Karst Riggers, county planner, long plat for Dimke Second Addition, 1700 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Discussion of Chris Segroves property near Asotin County Fairgrounds.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: City hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Budget workshop
Lewiston School Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Curriculum resource center, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Hiring recommendation for certified staff — action item.
Roundtable discussion with legislators.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Foundation report.
Review of correspondence and statistical report.
Minutes — action item.
Approval of statement of expense — action item.
Year-end statement of expense for fiscal year 2019 — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Directors report, including windows, partition, shelving, D Street entrance and canopy, and other items.
Fine free considerations — action item.
Third reading of 3D printing policy — action item.
Outdoor space project timeline.
Outdoor space request for funding — action item.
Early closure for New Year’s Eve — action item.
Signage project — action item.
Schedule upcoming meetings.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport terminal, second floor conference room, 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Managers report about paid parking, possible remodel of the second floor of the terminal, winter operations and Christmas leave.
Executive session about pending litigation with possible action afterward.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Public hearing regarding a zone change application.
Consider accepting a response for a request for qualifications for design of an addition to the juvenile detention center — action item.
Consider an amendment to the custodial and cleaning services contract — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement for the use of county property by Hells Canyon FC, a nonprofit corporation — action item.
Consider adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an application for a zone change — action item.
Consider the first amendment to the Joint Powers Agreement with the city of Lewison relating to prosecution services — action item.
Consider declaring the commission’s intent to enter into purchase agreements for four parcels of land to create a right of way for the Southwick Safety Improvement Project — action item.
Consider approving additional pay for certified field training officers in the sheriff’s office — action item.
Consider a third addendum to the agreement with Lewiston, Clarkston and Asotin County for the administration and maintenance of Southway Bridge — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Emergency management update, including discussion on upcoming trainings, other issues and an executive session for personnel.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Minutes — action item.
Treasurer’s report and payment to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
Manager’s update.
Finance report, including tax deeds and Dec. 20 deadline for first half 2019 irrigation assessments.
Annual conference — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.