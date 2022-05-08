Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Chuck Eaton, public works direct, Washington State Department of Transportation supplemental contract.
Public hearing on availability of funds and eligible uses of state Community Development Block Grant. Public comment will be accepted through noon on Friday via email to bocc@co.asotin.wa.us.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, contract with Ivy Medical for jail medical services.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Public health budget work session.
Other commission agendas on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor.
Other administrative issues.
Executive session (pending litigation).
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Review of council member candidates for the vacant position due to Mervin Schneider moving out of city.
Amended ordinance on contract with West Asotin Asotin Water Association, incorporated as Asotin Water Users Association.
Proclamations of Older Americans Month and Mental Health Awareness Month.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, second floor, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Proclamation – National Public Works Week beginning May 15.
Proclamation – National Police Memorial Week beginning May 15.
Financial report – six months ending March 31.
Advisory board/commission meeting minutes – action item.
Voucher’s payable – action item.
Bid award for wastewater improvement project basins 4C, 7C and 2B – action item.
Wastewater collection system improvements, construction, engineering and inspection services – action item.
Bid award for street seal and fog coat – action item.
Review of survey results and considering declaring the city of Lewiston’s support in keeping the lower Snake River dams and protecting and preserving salmon fish species – action item.
Progressive design-build amendment No. 1 for Phase 1B fire station 4 project – action item.
Final plat – Bonnalie Addition – action item.
First reading of Ordinance 4840 regarding water shutoffs – action item.
Second reading of Ordinance 4846 granting a nonexclusive franchise to Avista Corp. – action item.
Second reading of Ordinance 4850 amending chapter 2 of Lewiston city code – action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments – action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consider authorizing bids for the purchase of 2022-23 school food service program products – action item.
Consider authorizing summer athletic opportunities for district students – action item.
Consider approving proposed 2022-23 service agreement with Northwest Children’s Home.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on Belmont Way vacation.
Special event permit for youth enrichment summer social at Beachview Park.
Proclamation for Older American Month.
Contracts for purchase of emergency medical equipment and patient transportation services.
Army Corps of Engineers contract for special patrol services.
Council discussion regarding Clarkston High School.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Project updates.
Military medallions.
Mezia, update of website.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: District office at 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Commissioner and manager reports.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Report on high school bond update
Consideration of Lincoln Middle School Associated Student Body fundraiser – action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda:
Manager’s report.
Review for approval publication of the proposed FY22 amended budget – action item.
Review for approval publication of the proposed FY23 budget – action item.
Consider for approval resolution that would levy a property tax to raise $405,000 for FY23, commencing July 1, 2022 – action item.
Report on Terminal I – dock operations and activities.
Report on Terminal II – warehouse operations and activities.
Report on fiber optic network.
Commission committee reports.
Financial report – action item.
Act on claims – action item.
Executive session.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 3 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Review and approve annual financial report for 2021 – action item.
Discuss West Clarkston Waterfront improvements in light of unsuccessful EDA design/engineering and permitting application – action item.
Consent to assignment – Hells Canyon Marina – action item.
Request by The Hangar for reimbursement for sewer connection.
Commissioner reports
Executive director’s report
Calendars/events, including eastern Washington Legislative tour, May 14-16 (in Colfax, Pullman, Clarkston); and executive director candidate interviews, May 18-19.
Bid on west Clarkston Heights fiber-to-the-home.
Permitting for dredging the four berthing areas in front of the Port of Clarkston — with emphasis on shoreline substantial development permit (guidance lacking).
Subdivision work.
Annexation work.
Vacation of 14th Street.
WPPA staffing changes.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston.
Agenda:
Treasurer’s report.
Current budget.
Bills – action item.
Old business/unfinished business.
Fire chief’s report.
New business.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Community Development Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of a proposed subdivision to create approximately 50 new residential building lots on approximately 16 acres located south of Birch Drive in the Tammany Vista Planned Unit Development Zone – action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Office expansion room, fair pavilion, 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda:
Changes to the agenda – action item.
Consideration and financial reports – action item.
Consideration of online/presale prices and credit card surcharges for fair ticket sales – action item.
Consideration of fair entertainment budget – action item.
Consideration of pipe and drape rental for fair – action item.
Consideration of Hells Canyon Security contract for fair – action item.
Consideration of parking/delivery pass wording – action item.
Update from meeting with legal counsel and commissioner’s office – action item.
Update on event schedule.
Consideration of maintenance shop project – action item.
Consideration of RV grant – action item.
Consideration of Avista grant – action item.
Consideration of open class exhibits – action item.
Manager comments.
Board member comments.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall back conference room, 1134 F St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Review city code.
Review city code powers and duties of DAC.
Review and discuss DAC mission statement.
Discuss Senior Summit presentation of Interlink Inc.
Future agenda items.
Commissioners comments.
Staff liaison comments.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, second floor meeting room, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of request to add $11,000,000 in funding to the construction phase of the Clearwater Memorial Bridge project. The project is funded with Bridge Restoration funding; the increase is funded with Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA) funding – action item.
Director’s report and general comments.
YTD budget report, review of May bank statement and reconciliation.
Upcoming travel.
MPO Policy Board comments.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Payment of bills – action item.
2021 audit – action item.
FY 21 CIPP projects – action item.
Lift Station No. 5 project – action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District Office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of fiscal year 2021 audit – action item.
Consideration of status of agreement and status of billing with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services – action item.
Consideration of outsourcing customer statement printing and mail processing services, and consideration of resolution to accept proposal to provide said services – action item.
Consideration of setting a public hearing on petition for annexation by Dan and Brenda Forge, 1412 Richardson Ave. – action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report – action item.
Agenda topics – action item.