Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Online at co.asotin.wa.us, (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898
Agenda items:
Palouse area law enforcement critical incident investigative response team, Sheriff John Hilderbrand — action item.
Staff hiring request, Hilderbrand — action item.
Southeast Washington Economic Development Association sub recipient agreement, Chief Operations Officer Chris Kemp — action item.
Court administrator intergovernmental agreement, Kemp — action item.
Executive session, potential litigation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Open Council Position No. 5.
Consultant/contractor reports: Keller Associates Inc., Transportation Improvement Board, street rehabilitation; 2019-20 Transportation Improvement Board, Second Street paving project.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Requests to join the telephone meeting can be emailed to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or called in to (509) 758-5541 by 5 p.m. Monday.
Agenda items:
Walmart Foundation grant.
FEMA award letter.
Proclamation of September 2020 as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: By teleconference: call-in number (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin-Anatone School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Discussion and possible action on district reopening plan.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/406398229 or (872) 240-3311, access code 406-398-229.
Agenda items:
Consider resolution supporting the District 2 Interoperable Governance Board request to develop the Orofino-to-Nezperce fiber line that is part of the Regional Broadband Project.
Consider resolution authorizing Chairman Don H. Beck Jr. to execute a 2018 grant adjustment notice for the 2018 State Homeland Security Program grant award from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management.
Consider resolution approving an extension of the preliminary plat approval for Skyview Estates Phase II Subdivision from Aug. 14, 2020, to Aug. 15, 2021.
Consider resolution approving a memorandum of understanding between the Idaho Department of Lands and Nez Perce County.
Consider resolution approving a rate proposal from Blue Cross of Idaho and declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to enter into an agreement with Blue Cross of Idaho to provide medical and vision benefits for Nez Perce County.
Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/959771773 or (646) 749-3112, access code 959-771-773.
Agenda items:
Budget work session
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/572042133 or (312) 757-3121, access code 572-042-133.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor:
Emergency medical services contract.
Executive session, pending litigation.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/343350941 or (312) 757-3121, access code 343-350-941.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Zoom and Lewiston City Library, second floor, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing: fiscal year 2020 budget amendments. Accepting testimony on the potential amendment of the fiscal year 2020 budget to receive unanticipated revenues received during the fiscal year and authorizing their expenditures.
Public hearing: fiscal year 2021 budget. Accepting testimony on the proposed budget for the fiscal year commencing Oct. 1 and ending Sept. 30, 2021.
Public hearing: water rates. Accepting testimony on the consideration of establishing fees for water for fiscal year 2021, which includes changes to water service fees, water meter monthly rates, water equity buy-in fees, water service connection fees, private fire lines and automatic sprinkler systems, tapping into a city water main for the installation of a fire line and other water fees.
Consider approval of a mutual aid agreement between the city of Lewiston and the city of Pullman for fire and emergency support services — action item.
Consider conveying ownership of sections of fire hose to the city of Genesee — action item.
Consider conveying ownership of sections of fire hose to the Sunnyside Rural Fire District — action item.
Consider approval of the vouchers payables dated July 10-23 in the amount of $4,161,291.64 — action item.
Consider approval of a professional services agreement between the city of Lewiston and Mountain Waterworks Inc. for tasks related to SM008 Ford stormwater repair in the amount of $97,200 — action item.
Ordinance first readings, including: considering fixing and establishing the tax certification on all taxable properties situated within the corporate limits of the city of Lewiston for the fiscal year spanning Oct. 1 to Sept. 30, 2021, for the purpose of raising monies for municipal and corporate purposes; providing for the tax certification to the Nez Perce Board of County Commissioners in the amount of $23,150,960 — action item.
Ordinance second reading: Amending various sections of Chapter 12 of the Lewiston city code related to disasters and civil defense — action item
Ordinance third reading: Establishing a Business Improvement District pursuant to Chapter 26, Title 50, Idaho code — action item.
Consider restating and amending fees for water, effective Oct. 1 — action item.
Discussion on new legislation which reserves the right to recover fiscal year 2021’s forgone increase in a subsequent year — public hearing and resolution scheduled for Aug. 24 council meeting.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Agenda items:
Consideration of proposed revisions to rules and regulations — action item.
Consideration of 2020-21 district assessment calendar — action item.
Consider appointment of audit committee board representatives and establish meeting date — action item.
Consideration of bus routes for 2020-21 school year — action item.
Consideration to approve school resource officer agreement for 2020-21 with the city of Lewiston — action item.
Consideration of district’s return-to-participate sports plan for 2020-21 — action item.
Consideration of resolution to suspend provisions of rules and regulations board policy — action item.
Consideration of revised district’s 504 manual for services for students with disabilities — action item.
Consideration of resignations for certified employees — action item.
Hiring recommendation for certified staff — action item.
Hiring recommendations under policy of employment of close relatives — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., (208) 746-9689 or cosd7469689@yahoo.com to reserve a seat or submit public comment.
Agenda items:
Final draft of master plan — action item.
Replacing lift station — action item.
Budget hearing for fiscal year 2021 — action item.
Patron input.
Attorney’s input.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Urban Renewal Agency Board
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.; online viewing encouraged at livestream.com/lewiston/events/3725864.
Agenda items:
Approval of invoices: Jennifer Douglass; city of Lewiston, Main East Main reimbursement $49,000; Elam and Burke $180.
Public hearing: Consider fiscal year 2021 budget.
Adoption of 2021 budget — action item.
Approval of rebates to taxing entities from closure of revenue allocation area No. 3: city of Lewiston, $170,550.87; Nez Perce County, $92,711.43; school district, $15,292.90; Port of Lewiston, $2,048.41 — action items.
Discussion of forming a new revenue allocation area — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office at 1626 Sixth Ave N., Lewiston; meeting can also be viewed online at www.portoflewiston.com.
Agenda items:
Land lease with Swift Transportation for 10 years on 5 ½ acres in the north port area for $2,238 per month — action item.
Update on confluence riverfront site improvements.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St., or streamed on cityoflewiston.org; in-person public attendance limited to six.
Agenda items:
Consider approval of contract zoning agreement, Knox — action item.
Public hearing for applications by Dewey Whiting on behalf of Renegade LLC: request that undeveloped 11.87-acre land tax parcel located on the east side of 10th Street at the northeast corner of the intersection of Stewart Avenue and 10th Street be annexed from the Nez Perce County-City of Lewiston area of city impact into Lewiston city limits and that it be assigned a comprehensive plan land use designation of commercial and placed in the general commercial, C-4, zoning district. — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commissioners
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Address: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Budget hearing for budget ending Dec. 31, 2021 — action item.
Flag pole update.
Fire station building complex update.
Fire chief’s report.
New fire protection subscriber.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Final draft of transition plan — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Substantial completion of lift station 1 — action item.
Bid award for slip lining project — action item.
Bid award for point repairs — action item.
Bylaws — action item.