Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda:
Conditional-use permit for Meghan Hampson, 2309 Third Ave. — action item.
Salary commission update.
Interagency reimbursement amendment — Blake decision — action item.
Indigent defense attorney contract — John Perry — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Main floor Brammer Building conference room at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Budget work session.
Other commission agendas, second floor of the Brammer Building.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution declaring Nez Perce County’s intent to enter into an agreement for public works construction manager/general contractor services for the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Licensing Building project with Kenaston Leone & Keeble Group — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving addendum to the HVAC preventive maintenance agreement between Nez Perce County and Mike’s Heating and Air Conditioning — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Discussion on SW 2022-5.
Time: 4 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
Meeting with public defenders.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Local flood damage repair status.
FWHA flood damage repair status, public meeting schedule.
Leading Idaho Local Bridge Program.
Additional FY-23 HDA disbursement.
Lenore Bridge feasibility study.
Department updates — Lewiston maintenance yard, Arrow Highline ROW, Tammany chip seal, Emergency response.
Executive session — pending litigation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Update on Asotin Days, yard sale, car show and vendor booths.
Mayor’s report on weed and tree control, city burn ban.
Resolution amending reimbursements for meal expenses.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Public hearing and first reading of ordinance about rezone for 2.45 acres west of 615 Stewart Ave. for McCann Ranch and Livestock — action item.
Public hearing and resolutions on water fees, wastewater fees, other fees and sanitation fees — action item.
Public hearing and first reading of budget for fiscal year 2023 — action item.
Consideration of emergency purchase of materials and services to repair or
replace the pump, motor, and/or other mechanical and electrical components at South Shore Station — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Presentation — Normal Hill campus work group
Consider rescinding resolutions to suspend provisions of rules and regulations board policy — action item.
Consider approving proposed revisions to rules and regulations — action item.
Consider approving curriculum consultant agreement for 2022-23 — action item.
Consider approving school resource officer agreement 2022-23 with city of Lewiston — action item.
Set applicable levies for fiscal year 2023 — action item.
Review of professional service agreement with St. Joseph Hospital LLC to provide speech and language services by licensed speech and language pathologists for the 2022-23 school year — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
2022-23 student services contracts — school psychologist internship agreement, Lewis-Clark Early Childhood program agreement, Northwest Children’s Home educational services agreement, physical therapy agreement with Christie Fredericksen.
Consideration of 2022-23 Holy Family food services agreement — action item.
First reading of policy 2161, special education and related services for eligible students — action item.
Executive session for the purpose of reviewing the performance of a public employee — action item.
Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: Lewiston City Hall conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Fiscal year 2023 budget — action item.
Decision on extra payment of $300,000 to Banner Bank — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Committee reports.
Memorandum of understanding — LCSC (public safety).
Field internship education agreement — LCSC (public safety).
Contract for professional services — Fenelon (finance/administration).
Supplemental agreement for professional services — HMH LLC (public safety).
2022 sanitation dumpster big award — Rule Steel (public works).
Special event permit — Flavors of Clarkston (public works).
Asotin County Cemetery District #1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda:
Project updates.
Veteran wall.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Voucher approval.
Lewiston Port Commission
Time: noon Wednesday
Place: Port office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N, Lewiston
Agenda:
Reports on cruise boat dock, broadband networks and dredging from manager.
Executive session on trade and commerce and personnel.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Self recognition and cure of open meetings law violation regarding Commissioner Cynthia Ball 7/28/2022 email.
Decision on reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for proposal by Jon Ruark adn Robert Ruark for an additional building lot at 1524 Ninth Ave. — action item.
Preliminary plat for Rainwood West on 1.1 acres along the west side of the 3200 block of Seventh Street to subdivide into four lots — action item.
Public hearing for conditional-use permit application by Shannon Palmer for multi-family dwelling at 206 ½ S. Garden Court — action item.
Amendment of code removing sections that are redundant related to composition of the Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.
Amendment of code to allow for the limit of three abutting flagpole lots to be per individual subdivision — action item.
Amendment of code involving rules for public hearings required notice mailing — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda:
2023 budget hearing.
Fire chief’s report.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: Lewiston City Hall conference room, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Discussion of Americans with Disability Act sub part A of Title II of the ADA.
Lewis Clark Valley MPO
Time: 4:15 p.m. Thursday
Place: Second floor of Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Purchase authorization, Jamar Technologies, two traffic engineering radar kits, $7,835 — action item.
Contract amendment for Washington Schools Safety Study to add Asotin schools to the scope of work for Keller Associates for $18,040 — action item.
Safe Streets for All regional safety action plan grant application — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District No. 1
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Bryden Avenue project design contract with J-U-B Engineering — action item.
Gravity sewer lift station 5 — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District Audit Committee
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Review 2021-2022 audit.