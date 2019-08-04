Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Sydney Jackson, Court Appointed Special Advocates program coordinator, 2019-20 contract with administrative office of courts.
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, Department of Social and Health Services, county program agreement amendment for job services.
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, interlocal agreement with Palouse Conservation District.
Dustin Johnson, public works director, Evans Road pavement rehab project, contract award.
Interlocal jail facility use agreement.
Resolution proposing a 0.3 percent sales tax to upgrade and improve community safety and jail facilities.
Eastern Washington legislative tour sponsor.
New fire taxing district in rural areas.
Clarkston Port Commission
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Reconsider scope of short plat mapping project.
Review of overall process of strategic planning process, including waterfront plan.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider contract with Summer Overberg for clinical services — action item.
Consider a supplemental agreement for the Cherrylane Bridge project for the completion of design — action item.
Consider a proposal by Court Call for a video arraignment demonstration pilot project — action item.
Consider a request for a retail alcohol beverage license for the Waha Bar and Grill — action item.
Presentation by Beautiful Downtown Lewiston on a downtown business improvement district.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building for commercial plan review and other issues.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with information technology to discuss wireless bridge work; project updates; server/network update; network, server, storage and backup generator; and courthouse generator.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the Fair Labor Standards Act, Southway boat ramp, public records requests and other issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Bear Creek Bridge, county culvert, Waha Road agreement, Southway boat ramp and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Review of possible changes to city code regarding advisory boards and commissions.
Review of a potential fee schedule for parades and public assemblies.
Review of public works fee proposals for fiscal year 2020 and discussion of the city ordinance governing water used by city departments.
Review of staffing recommendations for the water treatment plan build.
Budget questions.
Executive session for records exempt from disclosure.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Update on transition plan and student-collected data — action item.
Discussion on old age and disability, planning strategy for longevity — action item.
Discussion of mental health issues — action item.
Discussion of mental health issues with police actions — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Discussion of the unified planning work program budget update.
Long-range plan effort status.
Director report, general comments and year-to-date budget report.
Executive session for personnel matters.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Budget hearing for fiscal year 2020 — action item.
Discussion and consideration of billing discrepancy with the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District — action item.
Patron input, staff report and attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Lift station No. 1 bid date — action item.
Sewer line rehab project — action item.
Customer billing between LOSD and the Central Orchards Sewer District — action item.