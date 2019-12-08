Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Chris Kemp, chief operating officer, resolutions adopting 2019 budget amendments, a levy shift from county road fund to current expense, directing assessor to set levies for mental health and veterans relief funds, setting the levy for repayment of Asotin County Family Aquatic Center bond for 2020, adopting the 2020 county budget.
Mark Heitstuman, Washington State University Extension office, memorandum of agreements, requesting funding for Asotin County Youth Commission.
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator, Department of Ecology Port Drive design grant.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for Brian Flynn at 2204 13th St., Clarkston, discussion of Marina View Drive access issues.
Executive session on contract negotiations.
Asotin County Stormwater Management
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Stormwater construction projects.
Updates on finances, operations and maintenance.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Introduction of new city of Asotin fire chief.
Asotin County to discuss update on Filmore property.
Asotin County Fair application to conduct a special event.
Asotin Lighted Christmas parade scheduled for 5 p.m. Dec. 14.
2020 Association of Washington Cities for quality communities scholarship program.
First reading of ordinances adopting 2019 budget amendments and 2020 budget.
Ordinance relating to the water system of the city, providing for the issuance of a taxable water revenue bond of $86,000 for upkeep and improvements to water system.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Room 13, Grantham Elementary School, 1253 Poplar St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Oath of office for school board members Meghan Pierce, Miles Sidener and Dennis Lenz.
Certification of board of director election for unexpired terms for Russ Davis.
Appointment of director positions — action item.
Presentation on Family Matters: Improving a Positive Learning Environment at Grantham.
Consider capital levy to improve school facilities and technology — action item.
Amendment to policy on termination of employment — action item.
Second reading and adoption of policy on reimbursement for goods and services — action item.
Executive session to review performance of a public employee.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Retainer for city attorney services.
Contract for indigent defense services.
Contract for professional services — the Wesley Group.
Agreement for janitorial service.
2020 position allocation list resolution.
Budget amendment, first reading.
Duties and compensation ordinance, first reading.
2020 budget, first reading.
Resolution 2019-23, support of dams.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.
Project updates.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda Items:
Resolution adopting 2020 budget.
Resolution setting 2020 rates, charges and fees.
Resolution for well motor starter replacement.
Resolution to surplus equipment.
Change Dec. 24 meeting date.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Desimone Consulting Group contract.
Update on state auditor’s office examination of 2017 and 2018.
Report on sediment management project.
Presentation on Pacific Northwest Waterways Association economic impact study.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor meeting room, airport terminal, 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda item:
Approve letter to engage general counsel for legal services.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Recognition of state 2019 holiday art contest winners.
LHS Class of 1973 special presentation.
Consider approval of early graduation applicants for high school seniors — action item.
Consider approval of low bid for purchase of one new 84-passenger school bus — action item.
Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center update from construction management team.
Consider adoption of course proposals for district’s secondary schools in 2020-21 school year — action item.
Consider authorization of one formal bid for purchase of construction equipment for career technical education — action item.
Executive session with action following to consider entering into record appraised parcels of district-owned property at 1114 Ninth Ave and 1126 Eighth Ave. — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building for discussion on conditions for a conditional-use permit for Poe Asphalt, and other issues.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Public hearing on sheriff’s fees.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the All-Hazard Mitigation Plan and other issues.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with information technology for updates on juvenile detention center/courthouse communications and other business.
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Board of Community Guardians meeting for updates on various individuals and other business.
Executive session to consider records exempt from public disclosure — action item.
Time: 8:30 a.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board meeting to approve minutes; receive reports and information on 911 coordinator, regional fiber project, regional emergency communications issues and next generation 911; budget review; approve aspects of the Altersense emergency notification system, text to 911 public outreach/coordination and Cisco firewall renewal.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Financial presentation.
Update on state revolving loan fund for the water and wastewater system upgrades and anticipated cost savings.
Public hearing on a request to add a public airport facilities chapter to the city comprehensive plan.
Public hearing on a zoning code amendment that would make the public art committee an ad hoc rather than a regular committee.
Public hearing on an annexation application by the city on behalf of John and Pearl Groefsema and Brett and Angela Blewett for their parcels in Skyview Estates.
Public hearing on the 2021-25 Transportation Improvement Plan.
Consent agenda, including minutes, adoption of the Transportation Improvement Plan, adding the airport chapter to the comprehensive plan and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider a resolution authorizing the adoption of the Nez Perce County Multi-juristicional All-Hazard Mitigation Plan — action item.
Consider an agreement with Control System Technology Inc. for work on the existing data system during the wastewater treatment plan improvements — action item.
Consider the mayor’s signature on an application in an effort to ensure the city’s water rights are protected — action item.
Consider an agreement with the Idaho Transportation Department for stage 1 of the Bryden Avenue reconstruction — action item.
Consider the water treatment plant retrofit contract for the city’s advisor — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending various sections of city code regarding advisory boards and commissions, public art committee and the Emergency Medical Services Advisory Board — action item.
First reading of an ordinance implementing the council’s decision to annex land into the city limits — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to include the annexed land in the suburban residential zone and amend the zoning map — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code to update the Area of City Impact boundary map — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Executive session for the acquisition of property — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Eastern Lewiston Orchards sewer project recap.
Port of Lewiston
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Review and consider for approval fiscal year 2019 audit report.
Update from Dr. Bret Christensen on proposed LC Social.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Approval of reasoned statement and relevant criteria and standards for a conditional-use permit for a mulitfamily dwelling at 1005 Alder Ave. — action item.
Public hearing on an application by Robert Brown and LaFawn Hamm for a conditional-use permit to allow a certain type of manufactured home at 1707 Richardson Ave.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, including current budget and bills — action items.
Fire chief’s report.
New business.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of updating the employee policies and procedures manual — action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Board of director appointment — action item.
Corrected rate fees — action item.
Bylaws — action item.