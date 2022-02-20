Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Sheriff John Hilderbrand, permission to transfer jail corrections officer budget line item to jail sergeant budget line item.
Chuck Eaton, public works director, 2022 multiple materials award recommendations, contract for concrete repairs at courthouse, annex and Highland Avenue.
Karst Riggers, building official, conditional-use permit for David Gradin, variance for Kathleen Kyser and long plat for Grandview Ridge subdivision.
Discussion on closure of Headgate Park.
Numerous Asotin County Fair contracts.
Board reappointments.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Aquatic center reports from Director Scott Stoll, including usage, finances, staff and other updates.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 215 Second St.
Agenda items:
Discussion and possible action on resolution 2022-23 easement museum property
Discussion and possible action on the immediate adoption of policy No. 6212 charge cards
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request by Progressive Development LLC to change the zoning on 103 acres on Cougar Ridge Road from agricultural (20-acre minimum lot size) to agricultural residential (5-acre minimum lot size).
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Agenda items:
Consider a bid for the warranty double chip seal coat project — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Kootenai County — action item.
Consider an application for a retail alcohol beverage license — action item.
Consider a cost proposal and group master plan application for Regence MedVantage Employer Group Waiver Plan — action item.
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including projects on Tom Beall Road, 23rd Street, Gun Club Road safety audit, Lenore Bridge feasibility study and Cherrylane Bridge construction updates.
Updates on Slickpoo Road and Lewis County.
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Zions Bank regarding the courthouse project.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a courthouse discussion, eastern Burrell Avenue, Steele right-of-way vacation request and other administrative issues.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wed-nesday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Approval of the written decision for a zone change from residential to planned unit development for 2435 Vineyard Ave., Naadi Health Care — action item.
Approval of the written decision for a conditional use permit for the northeast corner of the intersection of D and Seventh streets, Dave Howell — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal to remove references in city code to “city manager” and provide that the Public Works director may determine that the requirement for planter strips is unfeasible because of existing conditions — action item.
Preliminary plat to subdivide approximately 6.47 acres near the easterly end of Country Club Court into two lots — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Technical Advisory Committee meeting, including a review of the draft Clarkston Schools Safety Study, citizen advisory committees, project updates from member agencies and director comments.