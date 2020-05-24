Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
By Teleconference: Call-in number is (509) 254-2808; access code is 7581010.
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
COVID-19 update.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: District offices, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Conduct general business of the district.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: City hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board yearly renewal for Matt’s Grill and Lodge to sell spirits, beer and wine.
Aging and Long Term Care Older Americans Month proclamation.
City of Asotin cash drawer funds policies and procedures.
Water quality and efficiency report.
Second reading of ordinance repealing petty cash fund.
Second reading of ordinance on general fund cash drawer funds.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
To view go online to https://zoom.us/j/2663991231
Agenda items:
Second reading of various policy changes including high school graduation requirements - action item.
Emergency waiver of instructional hours — action item.
Middle school sports league for 2020-21 school year — action item.
Staff rehire list for 2020-21 — action item.
Executive session for superintendent evaluation.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Adhering to the governor’s emergency proclamations regarding meetings, it will be held by telephone through Cisco WebEx. People can email saustin@clarkston-wa.com or call (509) 758-5541 to request to join. There will be no public comment.
Agenda items:
Public hearing, community development block grant application.
Resolution, community development block grant application.
Award of 2020 street maintenance project — Poe Asphalt.
Grant applications, Grantham Safe Routes to School and National Fitness Challenge.
Grant application authorization, Recreation and Conservation Office.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
(Virtual meeting: global.gotomeeting.com/join/423951605 or call (872) 240-3212 access code 423-951-605.)
Agenda items:
Consider resolution awarding sole source provider contract to J&M Reiner Construction for the repair, renovation, and addition to the existing ramp at Southway Boat Ramp.
Consider resolution to submit grant application to the U.S. Department of Justice/Office of Justice Programs for the Dispatch Radio System Upgrade and Expansion Project, and further providing for an effective date.
Other commission meetings this week include:
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Virtual meeting global.gotomeeting.com/join/928188981 or call (872) 240-3212 access code 928-188-981.
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor
Agenda items:
Ballot Language for advisory vote on courthouse.
Follow up on costs from city for courthouse downtown.
Executive session, pending litigation.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Virtual meeting global.gotomeeting.com/join/942316765 or call (872) 240-3212 access code 942-316-765.
Sheriff’s Office update
Agenda items:
Operation of Sheriff’s Office COVID-19.
11 a.m. Friday
Virtual meeting global.gotomeeting.com/join/880456837 or call (224) 501-3412 access code 880-456-837.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston School Board
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Curriculum resource room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to discuss personnel.
Consideration of superintendent’s employment contract — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Consideration of the written decision approving a conditional use permit to allow a machine tooling business at 630 Thain Road — action item.
Public hearing on a conditional use permit application by Merilynn and David Scharnhorst to allow one more manufactured home to an existing manufactured home park at 3537 Hatwai Road — action item.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: 24700 Hewett Road, Juliaetta
Agenda items:
Financial review and report.
Develop proposed 2021 budget.
Set training sessions and calendar.
Schedule work days for fire house cleaning and maintenance.
Upcoming projects.