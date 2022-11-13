Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
- John Hilderbrand, sheriff, Washington state parks and recreation grant subrecipient agreement.
- Executive session on contracts.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Second floor of Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
- Projects — FWHA flood damage repair status, Webb Road emergency repair, Webb Canal Grade, FY-23 crushing, Idaho Parks & Recreation.
- Department updates — employee safety allowance, HEO positions, winter schedule, long-range planning.
- Other meeting on second floor of Brammer Building
Time: 10 a.m. Monday
Agenda:
- Flood control ordinance update.
- Other administrative issues.
Other meeting at Zions Public Finance, 800 W. Main St., Suite 700, Boise
Time: 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday.
Agenda:
- Closing finance for courthouse project.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
- Public hearing on adding single-family residence as a conditional-use permit in downtown commercial area.
- Ordinance amending high-intensity commercial zone.
- Resolution to vacate undeveloped Filmore Street extension.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
- Public hearing and second and third readings of amendment of code adding provisions for tiny house villages as well as new forms of housing for homeless individuals — action item.
- Beautiful Downtown Lewiston 2023 work plan — action item.
- Airport emergency services agreement — action item.
- Consideration of resolution supporting keeping the lower Snake River dams and protecting and preserving salmon fish species — action item.
- Second and third readings of amendments to public nuisance ordinance — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
- Twin County United Way supports district’s first grade classrooms.
- Crossing guard agreement.
- Consider adopting new district mission and vision statements — action item.
- Consider approving early graduation applications for high school seniors — action item.
- Consider approving application for alternative authorization endorsement from the certification/professional standards commission, State Department of Education — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Clarkston High School Library, 401 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
- Public hearing: redistricting director districts
- Adjourn public hearing — action item.
- Tour of Clarkston High School.
- Bond discussion, Superintendent Thaynan Knowlton.
- Gifts/donations to the district: $10,000 Gary Hughes to Grantham Elementary School; $1,000 Peter R. Marsh Foundation to Lincoln Middle School Music Program — action item.
- Interagency facility lease agreement with Lewis-Clark Early Childhood Program — action item.
- Consideration of resolution 22-05, redistricting director districts — action item.
- First and second readings of policy 1105B, director district boundary legal description — action item.
- Consideration of resolution 22.06, certification of 2023 excess property taxes — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
- Presentation by Amy Manning, executive director of the III-A Insurance Trust.
- District manager report — irrigation update, capital project, operations and maintenance update, various updates.
- Finance report — P1FCU money market and certificate rates, tax deeds, first half of 2022 irrigation assessments due Dec. 20, 2022, by close of business, URA-LOID reimbursement agreement.
- Transfer of funds between investment tools at P1FCU — action item.
- Request for domestic-only annexation, Dan and Brenda Forge, 0.251 +/- acres, 1421 Ripon Ave. — action item.
- IWUA Convention, Jan. 16-19, 2023 — action item.
- Executive session.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
- Findings of fact conclusions of law on zoning issue.
- Executive session on contracts.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: LWS Administration Building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston
Agenda:
- Approve year-to-date monthly financial reports, October 2022.
- Board compliance training.
- Resolution approving rates and fees policy — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Community Room, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
- Library Foundation report.
- Review of statistical report — action item.
- Approval of statement of expenses — action item.
- Committee reports.
- Director’s report — grants, outreach vehicle update, upcoming living Lewiston edition.
- Materials selection request for reconsideration — action item.
- Library director evaluation questions review.
- Bylaws review.
- Christmas holiday closures.
- Staff development closure — action item.
- Shelving quote — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston in office expansion room.
Agenda:
- Final fair reports — action item.
- Maintenance shop project — action item.
- Recreational vehicle grant — action item.