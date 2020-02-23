Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Commissioner reports.
Executive session on personnel issues.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Committees to choose 2020 AWC Center for Quality Communities Scholarship — action item.
Intergovernmental cooperative agreement between the Port of Clarkston and the city of Asotin
relating to management of grant funds for boat launch restoration — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Parkway Elementary School library, 1103 4th St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Consideration of resolution to authorize superintendent to study the need for and make a recommendation regarding a reduced educational program for 2020-21 — action item.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin High School library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Consideration of 2019-20 Asotin High School Student handbook — action item.
Consideration of 2020-21 and 2021-22 school calendars — action item.
Consideration of gender-inclusive schools policy — action item.
Presentations on roof replacement of elementary school.
Executive session to discuss bids for roof.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Clarkston Fire Department pinning ceremony.
Mutual assistance compact with city of Moscow.
Resolution, surplus cardiac monitors.
Resolution, surplus fire equipment.
Professional services contract, CEDA.
Interlocal cooperation agreement, Habitat for Humanity.
2020 City Safety Program grant applications for Bridge/Second/Diagonal and Eighth/Elm/Diagonal.
Special event permit, Second Annual Mac McClain Motorcycle Show.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing only.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Justice services update, including detention, probation, clinical, pretrial and other business.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Information technology update, including server, network, construction and other business.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for airport joint powers agreement revisions and other issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Yellow Pine/Meadow View, Larabee, Bear Creek, guardrail on Lapwai Road to Cougar Ridge and other issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Planning and Building Department update, including request for subdivision waiver, violation update, levee certification, fee schedule, conservation subdivisions and other issues.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consideration of bids for purchase of wireless equipment for district middle schools and new Lewiston High School — action item.
Consideration of bids for purchase of switching equipment for district middle schools and new Lewiston High School — action item.
Consideration of bids for purchase of uninterruptible power supply equipment for new Lewiston High School — action item.
Construction update on Lewiston High School and A. Neil DeAtley Career Technical Education Center.
Process update for Lewiston School District curriculum adoption.
Review literature regarding school-day start times and student performance.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 4 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Fiscal year 2019 audit presentation.
Councilor comments.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Financial presentation.
Progress report on wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Audit presentation for 2019.
Public hearing on a request from Ruvim and Irina Kuznetsoz to rezone 2.39 acres of undeveloped land southeast of the intersection of Quail Run Drive and 16th Street from agricultural transitional to low-density residential.
Consent agenda, including minutes, preliminary plat for Valley Vista Heights block 17, preliminary plat for Canyon River Estates block 2, administrative plat for the Carlton Birch Addition, accepting a public water utility and access easement, the 2019 audit and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to enact the Kuznetsoz zone change request — action item.
Consider three agreements with RPL Development LLC, All Saints Church and DK Holdings LLC to establish an equitable means for allocating street and intersection costs in various areas of the eastern Lewiston Orchards — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with the state and HDR Engineering for intersection improvements at 17th Street and 16th Avenue — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Consider appointing Leah Boots to the Historic Preservation Commission — action item.
Executive session for the acquisition of property — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization — Technical Advisory Committee
Time: 1:15 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Review of progress on the long-term transportation plan.
Updates on Nez Perce County transportation plan and city of Lewiston transportation plan.
Citizen advisory committees.
Project updates from member agencies.
Director comments.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Public hearing on conditional-use permit application by the city of Lewiston Department of Public Works to establish a water well and pump house east of Nez Perce Grade and west of Sixth Street.
Public hearing on applications for a comprehensive plan amendment and zone change by Steve Carlton for 9.45 acres on the west side of Fourth Street, west of Park Drive and south of Walker Field from mixed use/planned unit development to low-density residential.