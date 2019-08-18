Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Galen Sorenson, Liberty State Organization representative, will give a presentation about the campaign to make eastern Washington a new state called Liberty.
Introduction of Clemons, Rutherford & Associates Inc., architects for proposed new jail.
Murrysmith Troy Road corridor study contract.
Washington state military department contract.
Continued service agreement with Whitcom.
Committee reports from each commissioner.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City library, 411 D St.,, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Public hearing on fees for parades and public assemblies.
Public hearing on an update to pollutant discharge elimination system permits language related to development of ravines and drainageways.
Public hearing on allowing accessory apartments on all lots on which a single-family dwelling exists.
Public hearing on new wireless communication facilities regulations.
Consent agenda, including minutes and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider a resolution to restate and amend Community Development Department fees — action item.
Consider a resolution to establish fees for vacations of public rights-of-way, easements and plats; fees for right-of-way permits; and filing fees for subdivisions — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to conditional use standards governing ravines and drainageways — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to accessory apartments and small lot development — action item.
Second reading of an ordinance to amend the 2019 budget — action item.
Second reading of an ordinance appropriating funds for the 2020 budget — action item.
Second reading of an ordinance to fix and establish tax certification for the 2020 budget — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance regarding water used by city departments — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to enact a new chapter in city code regarding special events, parades and public assemblies — action item.
Third reading of an ordinance to enact new city code regarding wireless communication facility regulations — action item.
Approval and adoption of summaries for ordinances that receive approval of a third reading — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including presentation on Southwick Road project and other issues.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Justice services update, including juvenile detention, probation, clinical and other business.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for next steps in legal document publishing software and other issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building for office schedules and other issues.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and approve payments to vendors.
Director and committee reports.
Manager report.
Finance report.
Audit review — action item.
Domestic only annexation request for 39.51 acres on the 2300 block of Burrell Avenue — action item.
Records scheduled for destruction — action item.
Board positions up for election: Vern Williams in district 4 and Toby Baldwin in district 7 — action item.
Declare holiday closures — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Asotin County Planning Commission
Time: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Lutes Estates Addition, 1823 Critchfield Road, Clarkston.
Dimke Second Addition, 1700 block of Dustan Loop and 1600 block of Highland Avenue, Clarkston.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Airport Terminal Building, Second Floor, 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Airport management report.
Continuation of budget hearing for FY20 budget and Resolution 2019-12 approving and setting a budget for FY20 — action item.
Monthly financial report for June — consent item.
Air service development consultant — update.
Aircraft rescue and firefighting services agreement between the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority and the city of Lewiston.
Resolution 2019-11 approve lease assignment — action item.
Resolution 2019-13 accept Maxwell property agreement — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Foundation report.
Review of correspondence and statistical report.
Minutes — action item.
Approval of statement of expense — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report on outreach, programming publication, website and other items.
Staff presentation on a volunteer coordinator.
Request to transfer partition funds from the capital trust account — action item.
Rebuilding bridges with Northwest Children’s Home — action item.
Executive session for personnel — action item.