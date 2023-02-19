Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Washington State DCYF Amendment – action item.
Request to fill open DS1 positions – action item.
Avista easement – action item.
Civil Service Board appointment – action item.
Court security matching grant program support letter – action item.
Asotin County Fair sponsorship agreements – action item.
Committee reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Change Order No. 3 from the Idaho Transportation Department for the Southwick Grade emergency repair project – action item.
Determination and disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County – action item.
Donation of pavers in Rettig Park by Nez Perce County to the city of Lewiston – action item.
Declaration of intent to enter a purchase agreement with TDS Telecom – action item.
Resolution authorizing Commission Chairman Don Beck Jr. and Nez Perce County Sheriff Bryce Scrimsher to execute an agreement with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for recreation boating safety – action item.
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Courtroom No. 1, Nez Perce County Courthouse, 1230 Main St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Courthouse and Licensing Building bid opening.
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Place: Main floor conference room, Brammer Building.
Agenda:
Review bids with KLK and LCA.
Other commission meetings on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Road Department updates on flood damage repairs, Lenore Bridge feasibility study, Cherrylane Bridge; George Creek, weight restricted roads, area road surfacing projects, Sunnyside Road, Peach Lane, fiscal year 2024 budget, Myrtle roads and Deer Creek Road.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Planning and zoning update, including flood plain ordinance and request of Ron Van Buren to waive the administrative land division requirement that a survey of all subject properties be completed, that a new metes and bounds legal description be created for remainder parcel and that a 10-foot utility easement be required on the remainder parcel.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Request to waive the subdivision platting requirements to remove certificates of lot restriction on several properties on Deer Creek Road in Soldiers Meadow.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor, including an executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Conference room, airport operations building, 3632 Stearman St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Discussion of Third Amended Joint and Restated Powers Agreement.
Discussion of food and lodging request for proposals.
Sublease from Maiorana to Richard Howe – action item.
Engineers work order on land acquisition assistance.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor meeting room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Thain Corridor Study and Access Management Plan request for proposal and scope of work – action item.
Lewiston pavement assessment request for proposal and scope of work – action item.
Project updates on 19th Avenue sidewalk, 2022-2023; Bryden Avenue Phase 1 Design, 2022-2023; Bridge and Second streets and Diagonal intersection, 2022-2023; Clarkston 13th Street roundabouts; Clearwater Memorial Bridge, 2023-2024; Snake River Avenue track removal, 2022-2023; Interstate Bridge painting, 2023-2024; Aht’Way interchange project, 2022-2023.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor meeting room, Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for zone change application by Greco Land Development for 14.27 acres known as Skyview Estates Phase III plat, located south of Powers Avenue and east of 22nd Street to be removed from the Lewiston Area of City Impact and annexed into Lewiston city limits and it be assigned a land use of designation low density residential in the placed in the Suburban Residential R1 Zone– action item.
Public hearing and deliberation about reasoned statement for applications by DK Holdings to amend the comprehensive plan land use designation from low density residential to medium density residential and rezone from suburban residential R1 to medium density residential R3 on 8.96 acres located east of 18th Street north of Airway Avenue and unimproved Bryden Avenue – action item.