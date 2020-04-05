Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place:
Until further notice, meetings will be held electronically only, with no public comment, at a link on the county website, www.co.asotin.wa.us. Phone in at (346) 980-4201. Webinar ID is 148 793 9210.
Agenda items:
CRAB annual reporting certification, Public Works Director Dustin Johnson — action item.
Department of Transportation Title VI annual agreement, Public Works Director Dustin Johnson — action item.
2020 Multiple Materials Projects Bid Award, Public Works Director Dustin Johnson — action item.
Request to refill vacant corrections officer position, Sheriff John Hilderbrand — action item.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report, current budget and bills — action items.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Because of pandemic concerns, those interested in observing or participating in this meeting are encouraged by the city to view a livestream at livestream.com/lewiston/events/6554264.
Agenda items:
Consider a reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional-use permit to allow an intermediate care facility in the Normal Hill North zoning district at 1633 10th Ave. — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Because of pandemic concerns, those interested in observing or participating in this meeting are encouraged by the city to view a livestream at livestream.com/lewiston. Citizen comments can be left on voicemail at (208) 746-3676.
Agenda items:
Consider the purchase of property on the east side of Nez Perce Grade between Preston Avenue and Thain Grade for Well 7 for $47,250 — action item.
Vouchers payable — action item.
Discussion regarding the application for transfer of water rights and points of diversion related to the site for Well 7.
Environmental impact statement update.
Discussion of departmental information regarding COVID-19.
Executive session for labor negotiations.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Because of pandemic concerns, meetings may be viewed online at https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/521999925 or listened to at (872) 240-3212, access code 521-999-925.
Agenda items:
Meeting with the prosecutor for various issues and an executive session for pending litigation.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 1 p.m. Friday
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Other issues.
Port of Lewiston
Time: noon, Wednesday
Place:
Meeting is closed to public attendance because of coronavirus, but may be viewed at www.portoflewiston.com. Public comments may be emailed to portinfo@portoflewiston.com or mailed to 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston, Idaho, 83501, before 11 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Consider an agreement with the Clearwater Economic Development Association for administration of grant that will pay for a needs assessment of the cruise boat industry in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. (Action item).
Declaration of local emergency and delegation of authority regarding port operations in response to COVID-19. (action item.)
Land lease agreement with William Bros. Construction LLC for one acre construction storage area at a rate of $541.66 per month. (Action item.)
Short-term policy for deferment of tenant lease payments for hardship caused by COVID-19. (Action item.)
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m., Thursday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston.
Commissioners will be participating in meeting by telephone. The public can listen by calling (712) 775-7031 and entering access code 796442# or listening at the port office, where social distancing will be required.
Agenda items:
Declaration of emergency because of coronavirus and temporary expansion of port manager authority. (Action item.)
Revisit 2020 budget to cut back non-essential staff and expenses because of coronavirus and Tri-State Memorial Hospital’s request for reimbursement of property taxes that will reduce port income and other reasons.
Consideration of policies involving staffing, office hours, extra sick leave, accounts receivable and economic development objectives because of coronavirus.
Authorization of Clearwater Economic Development Association to administer grant that will pay for a needs assessment of the cruise boat industry in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley.
Regular meetings of the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District, Central Orchards Sewer District, Nez Perce County Fair Board and the Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization have been canceled due to the statewide stay-at-home orders.