Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor: solid waste management, local solid waste financial assistance agreement — action item.
Karst Riggers, building official: emergency ordinance lifting the 2021 countywide burn ban — action item.
Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator: partnership agreement for ecology grants, interlocal agreement with Palouse Conservation District, authorization to proceed with sweeper purchase — action items
Executive sessions for personnel and contracts.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a request by Richard Woods to waive subdivision requirements for an unplatted parcel at Lapwai Road and Eagles Point Boulevard.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider the destruction of records — action item.
Consider a contract with Sequoia Counseling — action item.
Consider a contract with Diana Uppendahl — action item.
Consider a stockpile lease with Larry Vincent — action item.
Consider a contract with Sue Purington — action item.
Consider an agreement for benefits administration with Troy Insurance — action item.
Consider a memorandum of understanding with the YWCA — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Idaho County — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with JUB Engineers — action item.
Consider an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police — action item.
Consider a contract and agreement with Western Building Maintenance — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Garfield County — action item.
Consider agreements with Latah Sanitation — action item.
Consider a contract with Johnson Controls — action item.
Consider approving the transfer of funds — action item.
Consider contracts for public defender services with various firms — action items.
Consider authorizing the placement and expenditure of CARES Act small business grants — action item.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Solid waste exemption hearing.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a potential new fee for temporary logging access permits in the Road and Bridge Department.
Time: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a proposed solid waste fee increase of 8.9 percent.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Public meeting on a request by Ron Moulden for a variance on the road width and county right of way width for Wildlife Lane.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for an opioid settlement update and other administrative issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Update and discussion on the Skyview Estates Agreement.
Discussion on high-barrier service shelters.
Update on the amended personnel policy.
Discussion of Sunshine Disposal franchise agreement in preparation for consideration at a future council meeting.
Update on state revolving loan fund projects.
Water treatment plant retrofit update.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston.
Agenda item:
Executive session to consider hiring a staff member, in which the qualities of individuals are evaluated to fill a vacancy, and trade negotiations.