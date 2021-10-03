Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday.

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.

Agenda items:

Steve Becker, solid waste supervisor: solid waste management, local solid waste financial assistance agreement — action item.

Karst Riggers, building official: emergency ordinance lifting the 2021 countywide burn ban — action item.

Jeff Wiemer, stormwater coordinator: partnership agreement for ecology grants, interlocal agreement with Palouse Conservation District, authorization to proceed with sweeper purchase — action items

Executive sessions for personnel and contracts.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 10 a.m. Monday.

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Public hearing on a request by Richard Woods to waive subdivision requirements for an unplatted parcel at Lapwai Road and Eagles Point Boulevard.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.

Consider the destruction of records — action item.

Consider a contract with Sequoia Counseling — action item.

Consider a contract with Diana Uppendahl — action item.

Consider a stockpile lease with Larry Vincent — action item.

Consider a contract with Sue Purington — action item.

Consider an agreement for benefits administration with Troy Insurance — action item.

Consider a memorandum of understanding with the YWCA — action item.

Consider a memorandum of agreement with Idaho County — action item.

Consider a professional services agreement with JUB Engineers — action item.

Consider an agreement with the Fraternal Order of Police — action item.

Consider a contract and agreement with Western Building Maintenance — action item.

Consider a memorandum of agreement with Garfield County — action item.

Consider agreements with Latah Sanitation — action item.

Consider a contract with Johnson Controls — action item.

Consider approving the transfer of funds — action item.

Consider contracts for public defender services with various firms — action items.

Consider authorizing the placement and expenditure of CARES Act small business grants — action item.

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Solid waste exemption hearing.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Road and Bridge Department update.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Public hearing on a potential new fee for temporary logging access permits in the Road and Bridge Department.

Time: 10:15 a.m. Wednesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Public hearing on a proposed solid waste fee increase of 8.9 percent.

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Public meeting on a request by Ron Moulden for a variance on the road width and county right of way width for Wildlife Lane.

Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for an opioid settlement update and other administrative issues.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday.

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda items:

Update and discussion on the Skyview Estates Agreement.

Discussion on high-barrier service shelters.

Update on the amended personnel policy.

Discussion of Sunshine Disposal franchise agreement in preparation for consideration at a future council meeting.

Update on state revolving loan fund projects.

Water treatment plant retrofit update.

Port of Lewiston

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.

Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston.

Agenda item:

Executive session to consider hiring a staff member, in which the qualities of individuals are evaluated to fill a vacancy, and trade negotiations.