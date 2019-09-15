Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consideration resolution authorizing a formal memorandum of understanding agreement with the Independent School District No. 1 and for the Region II Juvenile Detention Center.
Consider resolution approving a solid waste disposal renewal contract agreement and reimbursement schedule between Nez Perce County and Latah Sanitation Inc.
Consider resolution approving a second amended and restated joint powers agreement establishing the Lewiston-Nez Perce County Airport Authority.
Lewiston Code Board of Appeals
Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Approval of the board’s written decision regarding the Mike Estes appeal — action item.
Lewiston City Library
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Foundation report.
Review correspondence and statistical report.
Approval of statement of expense — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report, including windows, partition, website, D Street entrance, staffing, collection development plan and other issues.
Staff presentation on summer reading program.
Strategic plan update.
First reading of policy for 3D printing.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor conference room of the airport terminal at 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Setting budget for the 2020 fiscal year.
Contract extension of interim manager.
Firefighting services agreement for 2019.
Executive session to discuss pending litigation with possible action afterward.
Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Community Development building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Certificate of appropriateness for three egress windows at 302 Third Ave. — action item
Certificate of appropriateness to remove and replace roof and metal parapet at 530 Main St. — action item