Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Online access via county’s website, www.co.asotin.wa.us.
Agenda items:
Rural emergency medical district ordinance — action item.
Birth to 3 COVID plan, Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator — action item.
Washington state Department of Social and Health Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation job service, Eric Boggan, vocational program manager — action item.
Landowner agreement, Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor — action item.
Trans Tech Engineering consultant agreement, Chris Kemp, CEO — action item.
Clemons, Rutherford & Assoc. agreement, Chris Kemp, CEO — action item.
Contract for legal services for indigent persons, Chris Kemp, CEO — action item.
Variance permit for Daniel Ransom, 2422 12th Ave., Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.
Conditional-use permit for Lorna Campbell, 1540 Dustan Loop, Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.
Planned unit development 20-20 for Grace Legacy LLC, 1700 block of Fourth Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.
Emergency ordinance enacting a countywide burn ban, Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.
COVID-19 from public health district, Brady Woodbury, health district administrator.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 5 p.m. Monday
Place: High school library, 215 Second St. Zoom meeting accessible at zoom.us/j/2663991231.
Agenda items:
Hearing on 2020-21 budget.
Consideration of budget adoption — action item.
Second reading on 2020-21 high school student handbook — action item.
Second reading on 2020-21 Asotin Middle School student handbook — action item.
Executive session to discuss superintendent evaluation.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Public hearing on proposed six-year transportation plan.
Open council position No. 5.
Liquor application for Matt’s Grill and Lodge, 90 Second St.
Resolution on amended six-year transportation improvement program.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St. In-person attendance is limited to 10 people. Meeting can be viewed on Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or patrons can participate by calling (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 991221814217.
Agenda items:
Special hearing on limited general obligation bond.
District reopening plan — action item.
Second reading of policy on school based threat assessment — action item.
Issuance of limited obligation bonds — action item.
Request to renumber district policy on administration of student vaccines — action item.
First reading of policy on opioid related overdose reversal — action item.
First reading of policy on online learning — action item.
First reading of policy on notification of threats of violence or harm — action item.
Consideration of intergovernmental and interlocal cooperative agreements — action item.
Consideration of 2020-21 meal prices — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Online access only. Public comment must be submitted to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or by online form at www.clarkston-wa.com by 5 p.m. Monday.
Agenda items:
Surplus fire equipment resolution.
FEMA award letter.
Local agency contract — White Diamond Concrete.
EMS levy resolution.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
By teleconference: (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.
Agenda Items:
Amend water administrative code policies.
Change Aug. 11 meeting date.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/309353597 or (224) 501-3412, access code 309-353-597.
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, building addition, census, probation, diversion meeting, clinical, technology and other business.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/420255005 or (872) 240-3212, access code 420-255-005
Agenda items:
Consider a resolution to correct a scrivener’s error — action item.
Consider an appointment to the office of the county treasurer — action item.
Consider approving an Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission grant application — action item.
Consider approving the final plat for the Paddocks at Schaub Ranch block 5 — action item.
Consider authorizing the sheriff to buy three Ford Explorers from Joe Hall Ford Lincoln — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Recognize retiring county Treasurer Barbara Fry for 32 years of service — action item.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/212575669 or (571) 317-3122, access code 212-575-669.
Agenda items:
Airport budget work session.
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/279239037 or (872) 240-3412, access code 279-239-037
Agenda items:
Budget work session.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/347335285 or (669) 224-3412, access code 347-335-285.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for Cecil Andrus Road, BUILD grant and other issues.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/637395109 or (786) 535-3211, access code 637-395-109.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Southwick Road project, Southway Bridge, Gifford rock crushing and other issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/637406813 or (646) 749-3122, access code 637-406-813.
Agenda items:
Budget work session.
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/641020045 or (786) 535-3211, access code 641-020-045
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a zone change request by Jeremiah and Afton Johnson for 2241 Burrell Ave. from agricultural transitional to suburban residential.
Public hearing on a text amendment to the county land development code to modify language prohibiting select commercial entertainment facilities in the Lewiston Area of City Impact.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/553152613 or (312) 757-3121, access code 553-152-613.
Agenda items:
Covid-19 update and county operations.
Other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St. (Virtual meeting: city of Lewiston on Facebook or livestream at cityoflewiston.org. Public comments may be submitted to kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org or made in person at the library.)
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the establishment of a business improvement district downtown.
June financial presentation.
Progress report on wastewater treatment plant improvements.
Consent agenda, including minutes, donating fire hose to the city of Craigmont and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to establish a business improvement district — action item.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code related to disasters and civil defense — action item.
Consideration of a face mask advisory for the city of Lewiston — action item.
Consider approval of the water treatment plant retrofit design-bid procurement process with IMCO General Construction Inc. and Sladen & Kenaston in the amount of $150,000 — action item.
Consider rejecting a bid for goods and special services to repair well 6 due to inability of the parties to negotiate an agreement — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Agenda item:
Consideration of district’s comprehensive fall 2020 opening plan — action item.