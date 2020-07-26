Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Online access via county’s website, www.co.asotin.wa.us.

Agenda items:

Rural emergency medical district ordinance — action item.

Birth to 3 COVID plan, Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator — action item.

Washington state Department of Social and Health Services Division of Vocational Rehabilitation job service, Eric Boggan, vocational program manager — action item.

Landowner agreement, Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor — action item.

Trans Tech Engineering consultant agreement, Chris Kemp, CEO — action item.

Clemons, Rutherford & Assoc. agreement, Chris Kemp, CEO — action item.

Contract for legal services for indigent persons, Chris Kemp, CEO — action item.

Variance permit for Daniel Ransom, 2422 12th Ave., Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.

Conditional-use permit for Lorna Campbell, 1540 Dustan Loop, Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.

Planned unit development 20-20 for Grace Legacy LLC, 1700 block of Fourth Avenue, between Fourth and Fifth avenues, Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.

Emergency ordinance enacting a countywide burn ban, Karst Riggers, building official/county planner — action item.

COVID-19 from public health district, Brady Woodbury, health district administrator.

Asotin-Anatone School Board

Time: 5 p.m. Monday

Place: High school library, 215 Second St. Zoom meeting accessible at zoom.us/j/2663991231.

Agenda items:

Hearing on 2020-21 budget.

Consideration of budget adoption — action item.

Second reading on 2020-21 high school student handbook — action item.

Second reading on 2020-21 Asotin Middle School student handbook — action item.

Executive session to discuss superintendent evaluation.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin

Agenda items:

Public hearing on proposed six-year transportation plan.

Open council position No. 5.

Liquor application for Matt’s Grill and Lodge, 90 Second St.

Resolution on amended six-year transportation improvement program.

Clarkston School Board

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: District office, 1294 Chestnut St. In-person attendance is limited to 10 people. Meeting can be viewed on Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or patrons can participate by calling (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 991221814217.

Agenda items:

Special hearing on limited general obligation bond.

District reopening plan — action item.

Second reading of policy on school based threat assessment — action item.

Issuance of limited obligation bonds — action item.

Request to renumber district policy on administration of student vaccines — action item.

First reading of policy on opioid related overdose reversal — action item.

First reading of policy on online learning — action item.

First reading of policy on notification of threats of violence or harm — action item.

Consideration of intergovernmental and interlocal cooperative agreements — action item.

Consideration of 2020-21 meal prices — action item.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday

Online access only. Public comment must be submitted to saustin@clarkston-wa.com or by online form at www.clarkston-wa.com by 5 p.m. Monday.

Agenda items:

Surplus fire equipment resolution.

FEMA award letter.

Local agency contract — White Diamond Concrete.

EMS levy resolution.

Asotin County Public Utility District

Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday

By teleconference: (509) 254-2808, access code 7581010.

Agenda Items:

Amend water administrative code policies.

Change Aug. 11 meeting date.

Commissioner and manager reports.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 11 a.m. Monday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/309353597 or (224) 501-3412, access code 309-353-597.

Agenda items:

Justice Services update, including detention, building addition, census, probation, diversion meeting, clinical, technology and other business.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/420255005 or (872) 240-3212, access code 420-255-005

Agenda items:

Consider a resolution to correct a scrivener’s error — action item.

Consider an appointment to the office of the county treasurer — action item.

Consider approving an Idaho Public Safety Communications Commission grant application — action item.

Consider approving the final plat for the Paddocks at Schaub Ranch block 5 — action item.

Consider authorizing the sheriff to buy three Ford Explorers from Joe Hall Ford Lincoln — action item.

Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.

Recognize retiring county Treasurer Barbara Fry for 32 years of service — action item.

Time: 2:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/212575669 or (571) 317-3122, access code 212-575-669.

Agenda items:

Airport budget work session.

Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/279239037 or (872) 240-3412, access code 279-239-037

Agenda items:

Budget work session.

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/347335285 or (669) 224-3412, access code 347-335-285.

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for Cecil Andrus Road, BUILD grant and other issues.

Executive session for pending litigation — action item.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/637395109 or (786) 535-3211, access code 637-395-109.

Agenda items:

Road and Bridge Department update, including Southwick Road project, Southway Bridge, Gifford rock crushing and other issues.

Time: 9 a.m. Thursday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/637406813 or (646) 749-3122, access code 637-406-813.

Agenda items:

Budget work session.

Time: 10 a.m. Thursday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/641020045 or (786) 535-3211, access code 641-020-045

Agenda items:

Public hearing on a zone change request by Jeremiah and Afton Johnson for 2241 Burrell Ave. from agricultural transitional to suburban residential.

Public hearing on a text amendment to the county land development code to modify language prohibiting select commercial entertainment facilities in the Lewiston Area of City Impact.

Time: 11 a.m. Friday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/553152613 or (312) 757-3121, access code 553-152-613.

Agenda items:

Covid-19 update and county operations.

Other issues.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: City Library, 411 D St. (Virtual meeting: city of Lewiston on Facebook or livestream at cityoflewiston.org. Public comments may be submitted to kravencroft@cityoflewiston.org or made in person at the library.)

Agenda items:

Public hearing on the establishment of a business improvement district downtown.

June financial presentation.

Progress report on wastewater treatment plant improvements.

Consent agenda, including minutes, donating fire hose to the city of Craigmont and vouchers payable — action item.

First reading of an ordinance to establish a business improvement district — action item.

First reading of an ordinance amending city code related to disasters and civil defense — action item.

Consideration of a face mask advisory for the city of Lewiston — action item.

Consider approval of the water treatment plant retrofit design-bid procurement process with IMCO General Construction Inc. and Sladen & Kenaston in the amount of $150,000 — action item.

Consider rejecting a bid for goods and special services to repair well 6 due to inability of the parties to negotiate an agreement — action item.

Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.

Advisory board and commission appointments — action item.

Agenda topics — action item.

Lewiston School Board special meeting

Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.

Agenda item:

Consideration of district’s comprehensive fall 2020 opening plan — action item.

Tags

Recommended for you