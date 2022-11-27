Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, Washington State Office of Public Defense grant agreement.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: McGhee Elementary, 636 Warner Ave.
Agenda:
District accreditation process.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, main floor conference room, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Consideration of a resolution to amend the county’s travel policy and procedure.
Public comment on the county’s Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant application. The grant would pay for improvements at Palmer parking in Waha. Improvements include installing handicap access, parking bumpers, an equestrian unloading area with hitching rail, and to pave the parking lot with the exception of the equestrian area.
Other meetings with the commissioners:
Road Department
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, second floor
Agenda:
Flood damage repair status.
Webb canal grade.
Fiscal year 2023 crushing update.
Idaho Parks and Recreation.
Lenore Bridge repair.
Prosecutor’s Office
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Place Brammer Building, second floor
Agenda:
Hazardous fuel treatment grants.
Gun Club Road.
Coordinator position.
Other administrative issues.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Mayor’s report, request for water and sewer hookups at 535 Costly Lane.
Resolution on findings of fact.
Ordinance accepting review of comprehensive plan.
Asotin-Anatone School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, Asotin
Agenda:
Consent agenda.
Bills and payroll.
Enrollment report.
Budget status report.
Personnel report.
Grant report.
Donations.
ASB/District.
Approval of the agenda.
Good news items.
Administrators’ reports.
Finance and business director’s report.
Discussion of possible action on updated resolution for checking accounts.
Superintendent’s report.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Public hearing on 2023 budget.
Shoreline master plan update.
Right-of-way agreement, Keller Associates.
Ordinance on zone change for 422 Highland Ave., first reading.
Federal excise tax agreement, Allstate Peterbilt.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Clarkston High School Library, 401 Chestnut St. or Zoom https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83391302634
Agenda:
Discuss the proposed high school bond and consideration of foundational principles and a proposed date to place the bond on the ballot.
First reading of the district’s suicide prevention policy.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor, Lewiston City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Consideration of changing the name of Colonel Wright Way to Wild Dove Way as requested by the Port of Lewiston – action item.
Application from Thomas Mannschreck of Thomas Development Company to waive $26,000 in plan review and building permit fees for 914 Bryden Ave. through a developer incentive agreement — action item.
Consideration of rejecting bid of Unitec Corp. for transfer station scale rehabilitation for being more than budget and the informal bid threshold and authorizing rebidding after modifications to specifications – action item.
Consideration of re-appointment of Dennis Ohrtman to the Historic Preservation Commission – action item.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda:
Aquatic Center reports.
Resolution adopting participation into the Washington State Deferred Compensation Program.