Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Sign vouchers
Asotin County Commission Town Hall Meeting
Time: 6:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Discussion of new Asotin County Jail and criminal justice center.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher approval.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
A resolution authorizing acceptance of a fiscal year 2020 indigent defense grant award of $343,974.
A resolution authorizing Sheriff Joe Rodriguez to accept an award for the Naloxone mini-grant program.
A resolution authorizing the sheriff’s department to begin the process of selecting and purchasing a K9 from Right Hand K9.
A resolution accepting a Homeland Security grant for $63,778.
Other meetings with the commissioners:
Time: 6 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building
Agenda items:
Public hearing for the 2020 fiscal year budget.
A resolution approving and adopting the 2020 fiscal year budget.
A resolution to carry over a fund balance and maintain county operations on a cash basis.
Time: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Memorandum of understanding with the city of Lewiston for mechanical inspections.
Executive session to consider records exempt from disclosure.
Time: 10:30 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Personnel policy changes.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda item:
Introduction of new sheriff chief deputy.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board, special meeting
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Airport conference room, second floor, airport terminal, 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
ADK consulting search contract.
Parking lot kiosk equipment order.
Presentation of fiscal year 2018 audit by Presnell Gage.
Knife River contract.
FAA reimbursable agreement for the tower.
Discussion regarding board elections for September 2019.
Executive session regarding pending litigation.
Lewiston Historic Preservation Commission
Time: 10 a.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Certificate of appropriateness for 836 Main St.
Sidewalk vaults.
Orchid Awards.
Certificate of Appropriateness compliance letter response for 215 D St. suite B — action item.
Historic District design guidelines.