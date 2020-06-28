Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Meeting will be held electronically only. Link available at www.co.asotin.wa.us or phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Resolution on six-year transportation improvement program, Public Works Director Dustin Johnson — action item.
Adopting the 2021 annual construction program and the 2021 county arterial preservation program, Johnson — action item.
Quality Behavioral Health Subcontractor, (EPIC) Cynthia Tierney, community services director — action item.
Health care authority contract for 2019-21 biennium, Tierney — action item.
GSA/SSA contract modification, Federal Program Manager Victoria Scalise — action item.
Asotin County Stormwater Management Team
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Meeting will be held electronically only with no public comment.
Agenda items:
Public education and outreach.
Public involvement and participation.
Construction stormwater.
Operation and maintenance.
Finance.
Documentation.
Project presentation.
Asotin-Anatone School District Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Meeting to be held virtually.
Agenda items:
ASB items needing board review, including middle-high school handbook change summary, 2020-21 high school athletic handbook, fundraiser reconciliation activity and high school baseball negative statement.
2020-21 Asotin Education Association union officers.
Business manager’s report including future levy at 3 percent increased assessed value $2.50 per $1,000.
Discussion and possible action on middle school sports league for 2020-21 school year.
Executive session to discuss the possible acquisition of land.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/292977893 or call (646) 749-3122 access code 292-977-893.
Agenda items:
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider authorizing the Justice Services director to execute a memorandum of understanding with the Lewiston School District and the juvenile detention center — action item.
Consider a request for a retail alcohol beverage license — action item.
Consider a property rental and use contract with the Lewiston School District — action item.
Consider declaring the county’s intent to enter into an agreement with Securus Technologies LLC — action item.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building and online
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Place: livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/192365533 or (646) 749-3122 access code 192-365-533.
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, inspection, census, probation, diversion panel, clinical and other business.
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/336595285 or (646) 749-3122 access code 336-595-285.
Agenda items:
Clearwater Economic Development Agency budget request.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/961542093 or (571) 317-3122 access code 961-542-093.
Agenda items:
Fraternal Order of Police negotiations.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/220937349 or (312) 757-3121 access code 220-937-349.
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a courthouse discussion, Cecil Andrus Road, Waha Road, Justware and other issues.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/209000389 or (872) 240-3412 access code 209-000-389.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including guardrail on Cougar Ridge, grade hardening, Southway Bridge, Southwick Road, pavement striping, Cook’s Grade slide repair and other issues.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/980756661 or (646) 749-3112 access code 980-756-661.
Agenda items:
Service Employees International Union negotiations.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: livestream at global.gotomeeting.com/join/423644413 or (669) 224-3412 access code 423-644-413.
Agenda items:
Courthouse update meeting.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Zoom meeting at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/86825530673, meeting ID 868 2553 0673.
Agenda items:
Discussion regarding proposed fiscal year 2021 budget and budget line items — action item.
Approve minutes from May 29 and June 11 budget work sessions — action item.
Resolution 2020-21 approval of Redline Aviation lease amendment — action item.
Review South Hangar grading proposals — action item.
Review Terminal second-floor remodel design — action item.
Executive session to communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending litigation.