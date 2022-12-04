Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Intergovernmental cooperation agreement between Asotin County, Noxious Weed Control Board and Conservation District — action item.
2022 budget amendments, public comment taken through Dec. 9.
2023 budget, public comment taken through Dec. 9.
Consideration of a resolution certifying to the assessor the amount of taxes levied upon Asotin County property in 2022 for collection in 2023 — action item.
Source America grant agreement — action item.
Consideration of a resolution adopting 2023 annual construction and 2023 county arterial preservation programs — action item.
Shorelines Advisory Commission reappointments — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor conference room of Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Agreement with Keltic Engineering for professional services — action item.
Addendum to agreement for Cherrylane Bridge under the Consolidated Appropriations Act National Infrastructure Investment Discretionary Grant Program — action item.
Resolution to destroy election records pursuant to Idaho code — action item.
Addendum to agreement between Nez Perce County and Kootenai County — action item.
Agreement for interior design services for the Nez Perce County Courthouse and licensing facilities between Nez Perce County and Lombard Conrad Architects — action item.
Declaration of sole source procurement of X-ray body scanner for the Nez Perce County Adult Detention Center — action item.
Public comment on grant application for Idaho Department of Parks & Recreation grant for upgrades at Palmer Parking in Waha, including parking bumpers, equestrian unloading area with hitching rail and paving — action item.
Winter maintenance on Deer Creek Road — action item.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Second floor conference room of the Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda:
Amendment of agreement between the city of Lewiston and Thomas Development Company under the developer incentive program — action item.
Overview of a proposal to brand the city’s water tower — action item.
Update on creation of Community Park foundation — action item.
Update on opioids by Police Chief Jason Kuzik and Fire Chief Travis Myklebust.
Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday
Place: Conference room of Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda:
Termination of memorandum of understanding with school district — action item.
Approval of scope of work for East Orchards Sewer III, Mountain, Water Works — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: Central Orchards Sewer District office, 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Consideration of status of billings with the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Proposed increase of 2.9% in monthly user charges, effective Jan. 1 — action item.
Agreement for additional services with J-U-B Engineers — action item.
Employee wage and benefit review — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Lewiston City Library, Community Room, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Executive session — action item.
City of Clarkston/Asotin County Public Utilities District
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Clarkston City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Proposed PUD management of wastewater system.
Emergency Communications Joint Powers Board
Time: 7:30 a.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Report on changed time frame for Flex Spillman geovalidation upgrade.
Update on radio tower site moves.
City of Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: Noon Thursday
Place: Second floor, Lewiston Library 411 D St.
Agenda:
Discussion of People First language training presented by University of Idaho Center on Disabilities and Human Development.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law office building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Payment of bills — action item.