Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: www.co.asotin.wa.us, (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898
Agenda items:
Permission to apply for U.S. Department of Justice 2021 National Criminal History Improvement Program grant, Sheriff John Hilderbrand — action item.
Public hearing: Quailwood Drive vacation of right of way. Public comment will be accepted through noon Friday via email to bocc@co.asotin.wa.us or mail to Asotin County, P.O. Box 250, Asotin, WA 99402.
Resolution designating county road project, Grande Ronde Road; local agency supplement, Lower Evans Road Project; request to hire project manager position for Public Works, Public Works Director Mike White — action items.
Executive sessions for personnel and contract negotiations.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Consider bid award of $237,780 to M.L. Albright and Sons for the eastern Lewiston Orchards sewer project — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/375403413 or (872) 240-3212, access code 375-403-413
Agenda items:
Consider resolution approving the re-plat of lots 1 and 2 of block 5 of Skyview Estates Phase II, Joseph Greco and Traci Greco, members of Greco Land Development LLC, as developers.
Other meetings:
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/218515173 or (224) 501-3412, access code 218-515-173
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor: memorandum of understanding with highway district, Urban Renewal Agency, cremation remains for indigent.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., online at cityoflewiston.org
Agenda items:
Consider approval of the fiscal year 2020 audit — action item.
Tour and update on the library outdoor space.
Overview of proposed shelter by Phil Altmeyer of Union Gospel Mission.
Review of information from the insurance company with regard to the Emperor of India King Thai restaurant.
Overview of reorganization plans for the police department.
Executive session for property acquisition.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 4:30 Wednesday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Executive sessions to conduct student hearings.
Orders from the board in the matter of recommendation for expulsions — action items.