Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School library, 215 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Board appointments.
Consideration of career technical education five-year districtwide plan — action item.
VEBA health care plan agreements for 2020 — action item.
Discussion on various policy changes to ensure policies and procedures are up to date — action items.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Public hearing: Amending the 2019 budget.
Aquatic Center reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 9:30 a.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Elected officials meeting to discuss LifeFlight, courthouse update and funding, employee recognition program and other issues.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 11 a.m. Monday
Agenda items:
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Federal Highway Administration, Idaho Transportation Department, Local Highway Technical Assistance Council, Nez Perce Tribe historic preservation officer, Nez Perce Tribe and the Nez Perce County Historical Society — action item.
Consider appointing Gary Blackwell to the county waterways committee — action item.
Consider appointing Brian Steele to the Planning and Zoning Commission — action item.
Consider approving the annual road and street financial report — action item.
Consider a vocation work project work and financial plan with the Idaho Department of Corrections institution in Orofino — action item.
Consider accepting an adjustment notice for the 2018 Emergency Management Performance Grant — action item.
Consider an agreement for the 2020 aerial photography project with Aero-Graphics Inc. — action item.
Consider providing for determination and disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider a five-year lease agreement and fiscal funding addendum with De Lage Landen Financial Services — action item.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Executive session for personnel — action item.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including transportation plan, Bear Creek Bridge, Pheasant Loop Road, equipment purchase, winter maintenance and other issues.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors — action item.
Director and committee reports.
Manager’s report.
Finance report, including tax deeds and irrigation assessment due date.
Annual conference — action item.
Declare holiday closures for 2020 — action item.
Domestic annexation of 2300 Burrell Ave. — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Foundation report.
Review correspondence and statistical report.
Approval of statement of expense — action item.
Art and Public Education committee reports.
Director’s report, including rooftop project update, next steps for 3D printing fee, board developments and other issues.
Strategic plan progress and modifications.
Canopy repair — action item.
Closure for professional development request — action item.
First reading of volunteer policy.
Lewiston-Nez Perce County Regional Airport Authority Board
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Airport Terminal Building, second floor, 406 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Draft policies for board review and suggestions so they can be approved at January meeting: rate and fee policy, draft handbook for employees.
Resolution accepting Idaho Transportation Department grant for project — action item.
Resolution for security camera: vendor selection from request for proposals that closed Dec. 5 — action item.
Interim manager contract extension — action item.
Board meeting schedule for 2020: Approve for posting.
Executive session “to communicate with legal counsel for the public agency to discuss the legal ramifications of and legal options for pending, based on a complaint, litigation or controversies not yet being litigated but imminently likely to be litigated.”
The board may take action that is determined to be necessary following its adjournment from executive session — action item.