Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda:
Glenn Sharnhorst, road supervisor, Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife, borrow pit agreement, access permit.
Eric Boggan, vocational program manager, USAED amendment of solicitation modification of contract.
Public hearing on junk ordinance, public comment accepted through noon Friday.
Miscellaneous contracts for the Asotin County Fair and Hells Canyon Rodeo.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor conference room, Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Resolution authorizing Nez Perce County to purchase herbicide and products pursuant to a state contract.
Resolution approving a building services contract by and between Nez Perce County and the city of Winchester.
Resolution approving a group insurance implementation worksheet and group insurance employer application with LifeMap Assurance Company.
Other commission agendas at second floor conference room at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Public hearing: Request to change zoning of approximately 3.7 acres of a 22-acre parcel from planned unit development to agriculture north of Eagles Pointe Boulevard. The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval.
Public hearing: Request to change zoning of approximately 4.7 acres from planned unit development to agriculture Lapwai Road tax parcels. Burt Teats applicant. The Planning and Zoning Commission has recommended approval.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor that will include an update on gun club debris site and executive session for pending litigation.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
JDC Addition discussion.
Joint meeting of Lewiston City Council and Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 5 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Back conference room, Lewiston City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Discussion of the unified emergency communications planning project by Mission Critical Partners LLC.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Vouchers
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Approval of minutes
Aquatic Center reports
Lewiston School Board
Time: 7:45 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda:
Conduct tour of district facilities.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Community Development Department Building, second floor, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda:
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards, Northview Legacy PUD - action item.
Review of draft rewrite of Lewiston city code, mobile home parks and RV parks and addition of articles to allow tiny house villages and transitional housing villages.
Port of Clarkston
Times: 1:30 to 7 p.m. with 5 p.m. recess for dinner Thursday and 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Place: Hells Canyon Boat Club, 2550 Riverside Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Mission.
Vision.
Goals and objectives.
Comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements.
Annual work plan.
Policy review of existing policies as well as potential new ones such as diversity, equity, inclusion & climate change initiatives.
Personnel and staff plan.
Development of task list for staff.