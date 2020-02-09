Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Cynthia Tierney, community services director, summer youth employment program, request for work application, commission on accreditation of rehabilitation families, Valley Community Center space rental for safety meeting.
Karst Riggers, building official, shorelines substantial development permit for public works department on Snake River Road, milepost 5.78 to 6.39.
Committee reports from Commissioners Jim Jeffords, Brian Shinn and Chris Seubert.
Executive sessions on contract negotiations and review of a county employee.
Commissioners will attend the jail advisory committee meeting at 1 p.m. Tuesday in the annex.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Transportation Improvement Board: Fourth Street rehabilitation and 2019-20 Second Street pavement project.
2019 annual certification Clearwater Composting for city of Asotin biosolids.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval
Resolution to accept development water and sewer lines
Manager and commissioner reports
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Announcement of police department new hire.
Announcement of police officer of the year.
Discussion on preference for Bridge, Second Street, Diagonal Street design.
Discussion on preference for Elm Street, Eighth Street, Diagonal Street design.
Discussion on billboard request for proposal.
Authorization to apply for assistance to firefighter grant.
Asotin County Cemetery District No. 1
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarktson
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.
Wreaths Across America.
Project reports.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Resolution authorizing the port manager to submit a grant to the United States Department of Agriculture rural development to construct a structure at the 14th Street dock to assist with loading passengers.
Ratify easement for access to Zirbel Lane for BG Clarkston LLC.
Report on audit results.
Update on nets at driving range.
Nez Perce County Commissioners
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consider a five-year equipment lease with Wells Fargo Financial Leasing Inc. — action item.
Consider reappointing Jill “Sue” Purington and Theresa Wessels to the Board of Community Guardians — action item.
Consider an agreement with the Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation for boating safety — action item.
Consider an amendment of solicitation/modification for commercial items with the Army Corps of Engineers — action item.
Consider several requests for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Consider the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider donating 11 folding tables to the fair board — action item.
Consider donating two folding tables to the airport — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a review of the contract for the juvenile detention center and other issues.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Lynn Rasmussen from the Nez Perce County Soil and Water District, Pheasant Loop Road, Yellow Pine/Meadow View, Larabee and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall
Agenda items:
First reading of an ordinance regarding the city utility assistance program — action item.
Further discussion of utility rates.
Bollinger building update.
General update on city safety.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services board room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Consider approval of realigned 2020-21 school calendar — action item.
Consider approval of revised board policy rules and regulations on grading procedures — action item.
Consider approval of 2019-20 school bus routes alteration — action item.
Consider rejection of bids for precision machining equipment for career technical education — action item.
Consider adoption of resolution for sale of real property — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 9 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Update on utility extensions along Colonel Wright Way.
Report on rail repair.
Executive session on pending litigation.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Flag update.
Chief’s report.
New business.
Open house.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional use permit for multi-family residential at 1003 Alder Ave. — action item.
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for rezoning 2.39 acres on the east side of 16th Street near Quail Run Drive — action item.
Preliminary plat for Canyon River Estates block 2 — action item.
Preliminary plat for VAlley Vista Heights block 17 — action item.
Work session on proactive vs. reactive zoning.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave.
Agenda items:
Follow-up on landscape design.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Fairgrounds master plan reports — action item.
Copy machine upgrade.
Review letter addressing the soccer field property.
Review updated fairgrounds manager job description.
Public comments.
Manager’s report.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Invoices — action item.
Transportation improvement plan amendments — action item.
Review of safety targets set by Idaho and Washington.
Long-Range Transportation Plan update and status.
Informal session on the MPO formation and funding.
Director’s report.
Year-to-date budget report.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Discussion of city ordinance regarding board and commission powers and duties.
Discussion of transit updates, including same-day service.
Discussion and possible recommendation of a commission member attending technical advisory committee meetings — action item.
Discussion and completion of commission bylaws pertaining to the city template — action item.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of contracting with the FCS Group regarding district financial plan and rate forecast — action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney’s report.
Payment of bills and approval of financial statement — action item.
Consider fiscal year 2019 audit — action item.
Discussion and consideration of employee health insurance renewal with Martin Insurance — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Auditor’s report — action item.
JUB Engineers — action item.
Action on 3333 Ninth St. and 1228 Bryden Ave. — action items.
Damaged pipe at Seventh Street and Burrell Avenue — action item.
Retain board consultant — action item.
Retain board attorney — action item.