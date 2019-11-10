Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Interlocal governmental agreement between Public Utility District No. 1 of Asotin County and the city of Asotin — action item.
Chris Segroves to obtain approval from council to access property off of State Route 129 for three tax parcels — action item.
City of Asotin certification of the EMS Levy for 2020 for the Asotin County Assessor — action item.
Asotin Lions Club special occasion permit 5:30-11:30 p.m. Saturday Asotin County Fair Bennett Building — action item.
Port of Clarkston Manager Wanda Keefer to discuss the Lower Snake River Dams/federal waterways asking for support through signing Resolution 2019-664 — action item.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
City of Asotin operations agreement.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St., Clarkston
Agenda items:
Bid award for sanitation dumpsters.
Washington Traffic Safety Commission traffic emphasis grant.
Special event permit — lighted Christmas parade.
First readings on sewer rates, sanitation rates and sanitation cart rental.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Public hearings on Port of Clarkston 2020 budget, comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements for 2020-25 and supplemental budget for 2019.
Resolution for setting a levy amount for budget year 2020.
Final budget resolution for 2020.
Adopting resolutions for comprehensive scheme of harbor improvements.
Award project for construction of fiber expansion project to city of Asotin and authorize port manager to sign construction and other needed documents; review port manager’s authority to approve change orders.
Approve CenturyLink’s request to exercise five-year renewal option for property at 1015 Port Way.
Discuss continuation of easement with Corps of Engineers for pathway.
Approve addendum to lease with LC Cannabis to change from annual to monthly lease effective Jan. 1.
Approve addendum to lease with Kiwi Air, dba Hells Canyon Helicopter, to a new lease period of 10 years, effective Jan. 1.
Discuss netting condition at driving range.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Reaffirm board resolutions to establish comprehensive grades nine-12 high school and grades six-eight middle school, and consider approving reconfiguration of Lewiston School District K-12 schools effective with the start of the 2020-21 school year — action item.
Consider authorizing bid for purchase of one new 84-passenger school bus — action item.
Consider reopening collective bargaining for the 2019-20 master agreement ratified by the Lewiston School District and the Lewiston Education Association in May 2019 — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Port of Lewiston office, 1626 Sixth Ave. N., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Revision of section of Port of Lewiston public tariff to impose restrictions on storing rail cars on tracks for longer than four days.
Executive session for preliminary negotiations involving matters of trade where the port is in competition with another entity.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including payment of several invoices — action item.
Approval of an engagement letter for auditing services — action item.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Nez Perce Tribe — action item.
Consider the retainment of surplus money in the waterways fund from fiscal year 2019 for specific expenditures over the period to end in fiscal year 2022 — action item.
Consider the determination and disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with Lewis County — action item.
Consider approving and accepting a response for a request for qualifications for architects to design a two-story juvenile detention center — action item.
Other commission agendas at the Brammer Building
Time: 2:30 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor, including communications interoperability, Latah County 911, memorandum of understanding for Cherrylane Bridge, direction on courthouse, Southway Bridge, fairgrounds use agreement, fair property walkthrough and other issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Agenda items:
Elected officials meeting, including courthouse update, juvenile detention center construction, flexible spending account increase, maintenance department update, LifeFlight, employee recognition program ideas and other issues.
Time: 9:30 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Update with information technology, including network, servers and other business.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Sheriff’s office update, including presentation on Day Wireless audit and other issues.
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda items:
Board of Community Guardians meeting, including minutes, reports, various updates, Prestige Care applicants, a resignation from the board and other business.
Executive session to consider records exempt from public disclosure.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Fire chief’s report.
New business.
Open house.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a zoning change — action item.
Public hearing on an application for a conditional use permit by Patrick Fridley for multifamily residential land use in a low-density zone at 1005 Alder Ave.
Public hearing on a comprehensive plan amendment to adopt a public airport facilities chapter — action item.
Public hearing on a proposal relative to the review of public art proposals in the Form and Impact Based Zone — action item.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Judy Floch from 4-H to discuss fair improvement projects.
Financial status and payables — action item.
Premium ribbons comparison report.
Fair security incident report.
Discussion to reapply for Nez Perce County Fair Buildings Inc. status.
Final fair report — action item.
Review 2020 fair vendor applications.
Fair entertainment proposal for 2020 — action item.
Review board member terms.
Executive session for employee evaluation.
Action from executive session — action item.
Manager’s report.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Long-range transportation plan update.
Director comments.
Budget report.
Board comments.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Master plan update with discussion and consideration of long-term planning — action item.
Discussion and consideration of an addition sewer connection permit fee for backfilling prior to inspection — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a resolution authorizing the execution of an agreement for conveyance of sewer lines from DK Holdings LLC — action item.
Patron input.
Staff report.
Attorney report.
Bills — action item.
Agenda topics — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Bills — action item.
City of Lewiston maintenance contract — action item.
Lift station bid award contract — action item.
Resolution for rate increase — action item.
Circuit breaker — action item.
Resignation of a board member — action item.
Discussion on 1215 Bryden Ave.
Bylaws update.