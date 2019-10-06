Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Public Works Director Dustin Johnson, landfill recycling site agreement with Asotin County Library — action.
Executive session for review of county employee.
Executive session for personnel issues.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Voucher signing.
Project updates.
Budget for 2020.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval.
City of Clarkston operations agreement.
City of Asotin operations agreement.
Billing flyer insert request.
Manager and commissioner reports.
Executive session.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consider approval of a loan from the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality of $32,082,661 for water improvements — action item.
Visit Lewis Clark Valley update.
Training and orientation on wireless communication facility regulations.
Review of draft advisory board and commission ordinance and bylaws template.
Discussion of additional funding for Valley Vision and the Clearwater Economic Development Association.
Update on structural problem with the city library awning on D Street.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Approval of reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional use permit for a group daycare at 3738 14th St.
Presentation and discussion about new wireless communications facilities Federal Communications Commission order and related zoning code regulations.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: noon Tuesday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Consent agenda, including minutes and invoices — action item.
Board member and staff comments.
Lewiston-Clarkston Veterans Advisory Council
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Department of Labor, 1158 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Discussion by veterans, families and advocates about experiences and challenges in medical care provided by the Lewiston VA Clinic.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road, Lewiston
Agenda items:
Current budget — action item.
Bills — action item.
Flagpole delivery and setup status — action item.
Fire chief’s report.
Open house.
Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Disabilities with children — action item.
Employment opportunities for the disabled — action item.
City of Lewiston ADA Transition Plan update.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Payment of bills — action item.
Consider proposed 5 percent rate increase — action item.
Lift station No. 1 bid — action item.
Customer billing — action item.