Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin, or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Civil Service Board recommendation
Public Hearing — Vacation of part Brisley Road, Cloverland. Public comment will be accepted through noon Friday
Public Hearing — Redistricting based on 2020 census results. Public comment will be accepted through noon Friday
Conditional Use Permit 21-26, Asotin County Justice Center — action item
Amending operating budget for the period ending Dec. 31, 2021 — action item
Directing assessor to set levies for current expense and county road — action item
Directing assessor to set levies for flood control district — action item
Directing assessor to set levies for rural EMS — action item
Directing assessor to set levies for Aquatic CTR bond repayment — action item
Authorizing levy shift from county road to current expenses for fiscal year 2022 — action item
Directing assessor to set levies for mental health/veterans relief funds — action item
Adopting the Asotin County budget for 2022 — action item
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 10 a.m. Tuesday.
Place: 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Committee meeting
Veteran day
Voucher signing
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on 2022 final budget.
Asotin County Stormwater Management Team
Time: 3 p.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Public education and outreach
Public involvement and participation
Construction stormwater
Operation and maintenance
Finance
Documentation
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda items:
Resolution adopting 2022 salary schedule
Resolution adopting 2022 fiscal budget
Resolution adopting 2021 budget amendments
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Place: Asotin County PUD Office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda Items:
Voucher and meeting minutes approval
Adopt 2022 budget
Adopt 2022 rates, charges and fees
Award bids for material
Commissioner and manager reports
Asotin-Anatone School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Asotin-Anatone High School Library, 314 First St.
Agenda items:
Discussion and possible action on policy changes — first reading — action item
Discussion and possible action on policy changes — second reading — action item
Swearing in of new members
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: Online links by request from city clerk.
Agenda items:
Resolution 2021-15, waiving section 1.03.010 CMC
Ordinance 1655, fireworks sales
Request to MPO for additional funding — Second Street overlay
Interlocal agreement — Shoreline Master Plan
Agreement, Valley Vision — 2022
Agreement, Asotin County Health District — 2022
Contract for tourism services, Visit LC Valley — 2022
Support services agreement, victim/witness services — 2022
Agreement for janitorial services, city hall — 2022
Agreement for janitorial services, police department — 2022
City attorney retainer agreement — 2022
Contract for indigent defense services — 2022
Conflict public defense contract — 2022
Contract for professional services, the Wesley Group — 2022
Sewer rates — first reading
Sanitation rates — first reading
Stormwater rates — first reading
Budget modification — first reading
2022 budget — first reading
Clarkston School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: District Office 1294 Chestnut St. or on Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217#success.
Agenda items:
Clarkston School District school safety study
Student threat assessment report WP 8.1
First reading of policy 3143, notification and dissemination of information about student offenses and notification of threats of violence or harm (formerly district notification of juvenile offenders) — action item
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Executive session to consider the evaluation, dismissal or disciplining of, or to hear complaints or charges brought against, a public officer, employee, staff member or individual agent, or public school student — action item.
Lewiston School District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda items:
Hiring recommenda-tion — certified staff — action item
Consider approving applications for emergency provisional certificate to Idaho State Department of Education Professional Standards Commission — action item
Consider approving application for alternative authorization endorsement from the Certification/Professional Standards Commission, State Department of Education — action item
Hiring recommen-dations under policy 4410.4.A. recruiting employment — employ-ment of close relatives — action item
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a proposal to amend city code regarding small lot development, including amendments to lot dimensions and the addition of development standards.
Public hearing on a proposal to amend city code to exempt basement egress windows from the certificate of appropriateness requirement in the Normal Hill Heritage Overlay Zone.
Public hearing on proposed amendments to the water and wastewater equity buy-in fees.
Consent agenda, including minutes, approval of a three-lot subdivision on the north side of Grelle Avenue and vouchers payable — action item.
Consider an amendment to the water equity buy-in fees — action item.
Consider an amendment to the wastewater equity buy-in fees — action item.
Consider an agreement with CORE West Inc. for progressive design-build of a new fire station at the northwest corner of Fifth Street and Bryden Avenue — action item.
Consider whether to amend the personnel policy to make employment with the city “at-will” or “for cause” — action item.
Considering approval of the Community Strategic Plan — action item.
Consider the purchase of the former Twin City Foods property — action item.
Consider a grant application to the Federal Lands Access Program to fund sidewalks and crossings on 11th and Snake River avenues — action item.
First readings of ordinances to amend city code related to small lot development or zero lot line development and amend city code to exempt basement egress windows — action items.
Second and third readings of ordinances to enact new city code regarding nuisances and inoperable vehicle storage, and amend city code regarding bridge housing shelters — action items.
Consider appointments to the Historic Preservation Commission and the Urban Forestry and Cemetery Advisory Commission — action item.
Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency
Time: Noon Tuesday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Minutes and invoices — action items
Approval of a payment to the city of Lewiston for the local match for the Bryden Avenue design contract in the amount of $68,629 — action item.
Approval of a memorandum of agreement with the Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Public comment and correspondence, city council report and foundation report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including collection analysis project, preliminary review of community survey, staffing update and outreach services vehicle update.
Request for funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash account — action item.
Approval of rooftop project construction expenses — action item.
Director’s evalua-tion process.
Board vacancies.
Security monitoring contract.
Library governing document review regarding change of city leadership.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wed-nesday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Consider the reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a conditional use permit to allow a daycare center at 721 Preston Ave. — action item.
Consider the reasoned statement of relevant criteria and standards for a sign variance for Coldwell Banker Tomlinson at 325 Main St.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Consider the retainment of surplus money in the Waterways Fund from fiscal year 2021 for specific expenditures over the period to end in fiscal year 2024 — action item.
Consider providing for the disposition of surplus property — action item.
Consider a cooperative agreement for University of Idaho Extension programs — action item.
Consider a state/local agreement for the Lenore Bridge feasibility study with the Idaho Transportation Department — action item.
Consider a maintenance and support agreement with Day Wireless Systems — action item.
Consider a professional services agreement with Keller Associates — action item.
Consider an agreement accepting an Emergency Management Performance Grant of $58,757 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management — action item.
Consider an agreement accepting an Emergency Management Performance Grant of $16,551 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management — action item.
Consider applications for retail alcohol beverage licenses — action item.
Consider approving a decrease in the speed limit from 35 mph to 25 mph on Amos Bench Road in Lenore — action item.
Discussion of a joint project with the Port of Lewiston for the development of broadband supported in part by the American Rescue Plan Act.
Consider proceeding with development of a formal agreement with the port in furtherance of the construction and implementation of a joint broadband project — action item.
Other commission meetings at the Brammer Building
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday.
Agenda items:
Presentation by Lisa Martin with specialty courts and Sara Bennett with Riverside Recovery.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Tom Beall Road shoulder repair, 23rd Street update, 2022 chip seal, Keltic Engineering update, JUB Engineering update and a discussion on a request to change the name of Andrews Road.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building to discuss the transition to a new planner, solar inspections follow-up and other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss the American Rescue Plan Act committee, Gun Club/Howard properties, prosecution services and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel and pend-ing litigation.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Agenda items:
Continuation of a public hearing regarding a request by Richard Woods and Bryan Hasenoehrl to waive road development standards associated with a proposed eight-lot subdivision and allow the temporary use of Hepton Lane to newly subdivided lots.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Director, committee and district manager reports.
Finance report, including potential tax deed, first half of 2021 irrigation assessments due by close of business on Dec. 20, and an irrigation billing update.
Well 4 refurbishment status and cabling options — action items.
Well 2 spare pump and motor — action item.
Sole sourcing from Filtration Technology Inc. and Baker Hughes — action item.
Bryden Avenue memorandum of agreement with the Lewiston Urban Renewal Agency — action item.
Annual conference — action item.
Declare holidays and office closures — action items.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.