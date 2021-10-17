Asotin County Commission
Time: 6:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin or online via county’s website.
Agenda items:
Ted Sharpe, project manager, resolution on vacation of certain roads and alleys in Anatone, Palouse Regional Transportation Planning Organization block grant.
Karst Riggers, building official, resolution establishing building permit fees, ordinance on international building codes.
Cattlewomen’s rental agreement to build a shed, with added language.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Consider an agreement with Computer Arts Inc. — action item.
Consider an amendment to the agreement with the Service Employees International Union — action item.
Consider repealing and replacing the renewal contract agreement for public defender services with Joanna McFarland — action item.
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the FEMA Integrated Public Alert and Warning System Program Management Office — action item.
Consider sales and maintenance agreements with Western States Equipment Company — action item.
Consider accepting a state Homeland Security Program grant of $61,027 from the Idaho Office of Emergency Management — action item.
Recognition of Kristin Gibson for her years of service on the Planning and Zoning Commission.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Action items:
Road department update, including 23rd Street, Lindsay Creek Road intersection survey, access permit on Lindsay Creek Road, Howard Estates roads and other administrative issues.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for a discussion on herd districts, a discussion on Martin v. Boise, a fuel bid and other administrative issues.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday.
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Board of corrections.
Treasurer’s report and payments to vendors.
Directors, committee and district manager reports.
Finance report, including irrigation billing and tax deeds.
Well 5 tank construction — action item.
Well 4 failure and remedy — action item.
Dump truck bids — action item.
General ledger and payroll software conversion — action item.
Meeting schedule for 2022 — action item.
Certification of election — action item.
Declare office closures for upcoming holidays — action items.
Executive session for pending litigation — action item.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Council and foundation reports.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including open meeting law presentation, effects of potential change in form of government, library loan, building projects, outreach services vehicle, statewide library update and infectious disease update.
Request for funds from foundation for rooftop project — action item.
Move funds from trust to capital cash account — action item.
Rooftop construction project expenses — action item.
Technology strategic plan presentation — action item.
Strategic plan update.
D Street awning paint and trim repair quote — action item.
Bylaws change regarding meeting start time — action item.
Board member advocacy and talking points.
Board member vacancy.
Nez Perce County Fair Board
Time: 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 1229 Burrell Ave., Lewiston.
Agenda items:
Financial reports — action item.
Fair reports — action item.
Vendor violation deposit refund — action item.
Board committees: maintenance shop project, RV grant and appointment of budget and long-range goals committees — action item.