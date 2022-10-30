Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Contract for Services between Asotin County Community Services and Unleashed Marketing + Design LLC — action item.
Rural Arterial Program final prospectus — action item.
Resolution directing partnership with Department of Revenue Business Licensing Service — action item.
Amendment No. 2 to Department of Ecology agreement — action item.
Resolution lifting of COVID-19 Pandemic Emergency Declaration — action item.
Committee reports.
Other agenda at Courthouse Annex:
Time: 1 p.m. Tuesday
Agenda:
2023 budget workshops.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Main floor conference room of the Brammer Building at 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda:
Consideration of resolution dealing with the disposition of surplus property of Nez Perce County — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving an Agreement for Inmate Health Care Services between Nez Perce County and Ivy Medical, PLLC — action item.
Consideration of resolution to approve and accept a bid for the 2022-2023 winter magnesium chloride supply contract for the Nez Perce County Road and Bridge Department — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving a contract between Nez Perce County and Sue Purington — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving a request for Retail Alcohol Beverage License by Divots Golf Lewiston — action item.
Consideration of resolution approving the issuance and providing for the negotiated sale of the principal amount of up to $45,000,000 Annual Appropriation Certificates of Participation, Series 2022; delegating authority to certain officers for the sale thereof; approving and authorizing the execution of a Primary Lease, an Annual Appropriation Lease Agreement and an Annual Appropriation Trust Indenture — action item.
Other agenda on second floor of Brammer Building:
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Fairgrounds maintenance shed bid opening.
Time: 10 a.m. Friday
Agenda:
Meeting with elected officials and judges to discuss parking during the construction of the new courthouse and licensing buildings.
