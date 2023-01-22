Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda:
Charles Eaton, public works director, letter delegating stormwater authority to county engineer, amendments to groundwater reporting and comprehensive solid waste management plan, request to fill open positions.
Karst Riggers, building official, contract between Washington state Department of Revenue and Asotin County to administer business licenses.
John Hilderbrand, sheriff, request to fill open jail sergeant position.
Executive session on personnel, followed by administrative work session.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 5:15 p.m. Monday
Place: City of Lewiston Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Executive session for potential litigation.
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City of Lewiston Library, 411 D St.
Agenda:
Renewal of licenses for retail liquor, wine by the drink and bottle and beer on and off the premise — Alibi/Sports Edition; Applebee’s, Bojocks Boiler Pit; Boomers/Zone; Boomtown; Brocks/Bravas; Bryden Canyon Golf Course; Canter’s Inn; Corner Villa; Eagles Lodge; El Sombrero; Ernie’s Steakhouse; Hells Canyon Grand Hotel; Jollymore’s; Mandarin Pine; Pals; Shooters; Strike and Spare Bar and Grill; The Zoo; Wrangler and Zany’s — action item.
Renewal of licenses for retail liquor, wine by the drink and bottle and beer on and off the premise subject to submittal of required paperwork — Elks Lodge, Lewiston Golf and Country Club and Red Lobster — action item.
First reading of ordinance about Lewiston city code regarding animal cruelty removing unnecessary definitions and amending a section to remove provisions regarding owners’ cruelty to dogs — action item.
Second and third readings of ordinance to shift some properties from general commercial to central commercial zone — action item.
Reappointment of Brian Hensley to the Cemetery/Urban Forestry Advisory Commission — action item.
Reappointment of David Chenault to the Emergency Services Advisory Board — action item.
Appointment of Tim Switzer to the Urban Renewal Agency — action item.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda:
Reports from mayor and councilors.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Times: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1520 Powers Ave.
Agenda:
District manager report, including irrigation update and capital project.
Dumpsite — action item.
Dump truck purchases — action item.
United States Bureau of Reclamation water exchange alternatives — action item.
Annexation resolution — action item.
Executive session on acquisition of property and potential litigation.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Orchards Elementary School, 3429 12th St.
Agenda:
Consider terminating memorandum of understanding with Urban Renewal Agency — action item.
Consider approving new course proposals at Lewiston High School — action item.
Consider authorizing the administration to declare Jan. 18 as an emergency closure day under Idaho code 33-1003A — action item.
Supplemental levy committee update — action item.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Educator Support Center, 1294 Chestnut St. or Zoom, bit.ly/3J60CkN
Agenda:
Clarkston High School bond discussion.
Gifts to the district — $1,000 from Custom Coat Powder Coating to CHS, Skills USA — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 829 Fifth St.
Agenda:
Sewer collection system study and capital improvement plan revision.
Authorization for purchase of police vehicle.
Authorization for FEMA, fire engine grant application.
Resolution on reserve firefighter pay.
Discussion on a house bill by public works.
Asotin County Cemetery District
Time: 9:30 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Vineland Cemetery office, 1141 Vineland Drive, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Vacation hours.
Yearly certification updates.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Aquatics Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Reports from Jessica West and Scott Stoll on Asotin County Family Aquatics Center.
Facility committee and fundraising updates.
Resolution on local government investment pool.
Resolution on deferred compensation program.
Asotin County Public Utility District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Tuesday
Place: PUD office, 1500 Scenic Way, Clarkston.
Agenda:
Accept development water and sewer lines.
Commissioner and manager reports.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Proposal for infiltration testing services for the Nez Perce County Courthouse and Licensing Building between Nez Perce County and Allwest — action item.
Idaho Department of Parks and Recreation grant application for recreational vehicle upgrades at the Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — action item.
Retail alcohol beverage licenses at the following establishments — Boomtown, CHS Primeland; Hampton Inn; Wooden Nickel; Winco Foods; Point A on the Old Spiral Highway; Divots Golf and Pizza Hut — action item.
Professional services agreement with J-U-B Engineers — action item.
Resolution declaring a disaster emergency as a result of a critical water reservoir structural failure in Nez Perce County — action item.
Other agendas on the second floor of the Brammer Building:
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Road department update, including flood damage repair status, Lenore Bridge, annual road mileage report, area road surfacing projects and fiscal year 2024 budget.
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday
Agenda:
Emergency management updates, including exercise planning, training and budget.
Time: 9 a.m. Thursday
Agenda:
Planning and building update, including flood plain ordinance.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Second floor of the Community Development Department Building, 215 D St., Lewiston.
Agenda:
Public hearing, deliberation and direction to staff regarding reasoned statement for conditional use permit application regarding application by Frank Nuding for installation of a billboard at 2231 Second Ave. N — action item.
Public hearing for zoning code amendment to rewrite the planned unit development zone — action item.