Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday.
Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.
Agenda items:
Eric Boggan, program manager, Valley Community Center lease agreement.
Mark Janowski, emergency management director, professional development contract.
Ted Sharpe, project manager, pavement markings.
Commission will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a town hall update on the new Asotin County Jail at Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston Heights.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Resolution declaring support and adoption of the Asotin County multihazard mitigation plan.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Hall, 859 Fifth St.
Agenda items:
Resolution on the emergency medical services levy for ballot.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday.
Place: City Library, 411 D St.
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Public hearing on proposed new Parks and Recreation Department fees.
Public hearing on a proposal to restate and amend ambulance service fees.
Consent agenda, including acceptance of a plat and vouchers payable — action item.
First, second and third readings of an ordinance to add a definition for recreational vehicle, enact fees and amend city code regarding recreational vehicle camping in city parks — action item.
Consider a Community Park master plan agreement with JUB Engineers for $399,364 — action item.
Consider awarding the bid for the Community Park parking lot to M.L. Albright and Sons for $328,997 — action item.
Consider declaring that the building at 854 and 858 Main St. continues to be a nuisance and requiring Top Restaurant Investment LLC and its managing member, Praveen Khurana, to abate said nuisance within 10 business days — action item.
Consider a sole-source resolution declaring Polydyne Inc. as the only reasonable vendor for polymer for the city’s water treatment plant — action item.
Consider restating and amending ambulance service fees — action item.
Consider establishing Parks and Recreation Department fees — action item.
Consider an amendment to the city recycling contract with SDI — action item.
Consider the appointments of Mark Havens and Constance Vance to the Disability Advisory Commission and Trisha Decker to the Library Board of Trustees — action items.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 11 a.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Justice Services update, including detention, building addition, probation, clinical and other administrative business.
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Wheatland Fire Protection District to share the monthly costs for street lighting — action item.
Consider authorizing an enhanced emergency communications grant application — action item.
Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.
Place: Brammer Building.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss code enforcement, development agreements and other administrative issues.
Executive session for personnel.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization
Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation.
Agenda items:
Technical Advisory Committee meeting to review 2022-26 Transportation Improvement Plan, 2022 Unified Planning Work Program, project updates from member agencies, member comments and director comments.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Wednesday.
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Review and approve a recommendation to Lewiston City Council regarding funding for a winter warming shelter — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing regarding a new downtown-Normal Hill revenue allocation area.
Arrow Junction Fire Protection District
Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Place: 24700 Hewett Road.
Agenda items:
Financial report.
Update on annexation and subscribers.
Well project update.
Equipment update.