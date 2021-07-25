Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday.

Place: Courthouse Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin.

Agenda items:

Eric Boggan, program manager, Valley Community Center lease agreement.

Mark Janowski, emergency management director, professional development contract.

Ted Sharpe, project manager, pavement markings.

Commission will reconvene at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday for a town hall update on the new Asotin County Jail at Asotin County Fire District auditorium, 2377 Appleside Blvd., Clarkston Heights.

Asotin City Council

Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday.

Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.

Agenda items:

Resolution declaring support and adoption of the Asotin County multihazard mitigation plan.

Clarkston City Council

Time: 7 p.m. Monday.

Place: City Hall, 859 Fifth St.

Agenda items:

Resolution on the emergency medical services levy for ballot.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 6 p.m. Monday.

Place: City Library, 411 D St.

Agenda items:

Financial report.

Public hearing on proposed new Parks and Recreation Department fees.

Public hearing on a proposal to restate and amend ambulance service fees.

Consent agenda, including acceptance of a plat and vouchers payable — action item.

First, second and third readings of an ordinance to add a definition for recreational vehicle, enact fees and amend city code regarding recreational vehicle camping in city parks — action item.

Consider a Community Park master plan agreement with JUB Engineers for $399,364 — action item.

Consider awarding the bid for the Community Park parking lot to M.L. Albright and Sons for $328,997 — action item.

Consider declaring that the building at 854 and 858 Main St. continues to be a nuisance and requiring Top Restaurant Investment LLC and its managing member, Praveen Khurana, to abate said nuisance within 10 business days — action item.

Consider a sole-source resolution declaring Polydyne Inc. as the only reasonable vendor for polymer for the city’s water treatment plant — action item.

Consider restating and amending ambulance service fees — action item.

Consider establishing Parks and Recreation Department fees — action item.

Consider an amendment to the city recycling contract with SDI — action item.

Consider the appointments of Mark Havens and Constance Vance to the Disability Advisory Commission and Trisha Decker to the Library Board of Trustees — action items.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 11 a.m. Monday.

Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St.

Agenda items:

Justice Services update, including detention, building addition, probation, clinical and other administrative business.

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Consider a memorandum of agreement with the Wheatland Fire Protection District to share the monthly costs for street lighting — action item.

Consider authorizing an enhanced emergency communications grant application — action item.

Time: 3 p.m. Thursday.

Place: Brammer Building.

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with the prosecutor to discuss code enforcement, development agreements and other administrative issues.

Executive session for personnel.

Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization

Time: 2 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation.

Agenda items:

Technical Advisory Committee meeting to review 2022-26 Transportation Improvement Plan, 2022 Unified Planning Work Program, project updates from member agencies, member comments and director comments.

Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission

Time: noon Wednesday.

Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.

Agenda items:

Review and approve a recommendation to Lewiston City Council regarding funding for a winter warming shelter — action item.

Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission

Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.

Agenda items:

Public hearing regarding a new downtown-Normal Hill revenue allocation area.

Arrow Junction Fire Protection District

Time: 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Place: 24700 Hewett Road.

Agenda items:

Financial report.

Update on annexation and subscribers.

Well project update.

Equipment update.

