Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Link available at www.co.asotin.wa.us. Phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.
Agenda items:
Birth to 3 Building Blocks contract, Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator — action item.
Ticket to Work program agreement, Eric Boggan, vocational program manager — action item.
Emergency management performance grant COVID-19 supplemental agreement, Mark Janowski, emergency services director — action item.
Code enforcement update, Ed Holbert.
Snake River salmon recovery letter — action item.
Jail finance committee discussion.
Executive session, personnel issues.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/451590581 or (571) 317-3122, access code 451-590-581.
Agenda items:
Consider a resolution approving a five-year and three-month lease agreement between Nez Perce County and De Lage Landen Financial Services Inc.
Consider a resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners to forgive debt against indigent Nez Perce County resident accounts as a result of financial assistance received for nonmedical services rendered pursuant to Title 31, Chapter 34 of Idaho Code.
Consider a resolution authorizing the board to forgive debt incurred by deceased indigent Nez Perce County residents as a result of claims paid for necessary medical services where there is property available from the estates to satisfy the debt.
Consider a resolution authorizing the board to forgive debt incurred by deceased indigent Nez Perce County residents as a result of claims paid for necessary medical services and where there is no property available from the estates to satisfy the debt.
Consider a resolution authorizing the board to release liens recorded against indigent county resident accounts as a result of financial assistance received for medical services rendered.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/361422325 or (571) 317-3122, access code 361-422-325.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building:
Request to waive administrative land division requirements, Jonathan Matthews.
Request to waive administrative land division requirements, Ron Moulden.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/619140205 or (408) 650-3123, access code 619-140-205.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with prosecutor:
Discussion on acceptance of 23rd Street and Orchard Avenue.
County guidelines/COVID-19/travel.
Executive session, pending litigation.
Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/406094933 or call (408) 650-3123, access code 406-094-933.
Agenda items:
Budget work session.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/114740021 or call (312) 757-3121, access code 114-740-021.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 update and county operations.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St. or online at cityoflewiston.org (six members of the public will be allowed to attend in person because of social distancing regulations. Citizen comments may be left at (208) 746-3676.)
Agenda items:
Consider awarding M.L. Albright and Sons Inc. $348,413 for access improvements to the future well 7 site — action item.
Second reading of an ordinance to establish a business improvement district downtown — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to disasters and civil defense — action item.
Work session, including structure of the Youth Advisory Commission; emergency medical transport of patients without medical necessity; cost for direct-haul of solid waste to the Asotin County Landfill; and a general discussion of the fiscal year 2021 budget.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.
Agenda item:
Presentation from the cultural competency and inclusion work group.
City of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis Clark Lodge 10
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Police training center, 2419 16th Ave.
Agenda items:
Collective bargaining agreement negotiations.
Possible executive session to consider labor contract matters.
Lewiston School Board special meeting
Time: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Tour begins at Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.
Agenda item:
Board will conduct a tour of district facilities and properties.