Asotin County Commission

Time: 9 a.m. Monday

Place: Link available at www.co.asotin.wa.us. Phone in at (669) 900-6833, webinar ID 863 2097 4898.

Agenda items:

Birth to 3 Building Blocks contract, Lori Hyde, family resource coordinator — action item.

Ticket to Work program agreement, Eric Boggan, vocational program manager — action item.

Emergency management performance grant COVID-19 supplemental agreement, Mark Janowski, emergency services director — action item.

Code enforcement update, Ed Holbert.

Snake River salmon recovery letter — action item.

Jail finance committee discussion.

Executive session, personnel issues.

Nez Perce County Commission

Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/451590581 or (571) 317-3122, access code 451-590-581.

Agenda items:

Consider a resolution approving a five-year and three-month lease agreement between Nez Perce County and De Lage Landen Financial Services Inc.

Consider a resolution authorizing the Nez Perce County Board of Commissioners to forgive debt against indigent Nez Perce County resident accounts as a result of financial assistance received for nonmedical services rendered pursuant to Title 31, Chapter 34 of Idaho Code.

Consider a resolution authorizing the board to forgive debt incurred by deceased indigent Nez Perce County residents as a result of claims paid for necessary medical services where there is property available from the estates to satisfy the debt.

Consider a resolution authorizing the board to forgive debt incurred by deceased indigent Nez Perce County residents as a result of claims paid for necessary medical services and where there is no property available from the estates to satisfy the debt.

Consider a resolution authorizing the board to release liens recorded against indigent county resident accounts as a result of financial assistance received for medical services rendered.

Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/361422325 or (571) 317-3122, access code 361-422-325.

Agenda items:

Meeting with Planning and Building:

Request to waive administrative land division requirements, Jonathan Matthews.

Request to waive administrative land division requirements, Ron Moulden.

Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/619140205 or (408) 650-3123, access code 619-140-205.

Agenda items:

Weekly meeting with prosecutor:

Discussion on acceptance of 23rd Street and Orchard Avenue.

County guidelines/COVID-19/travel.

Executive session, pending litigation.

Time: 1 p.m. Wednesday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/406094933 or call (408) 650-3123, access code 406-094-933.

Agenda items:

Budget work session.

Time: 11 a.m. Friday

Place: Virtual meeting, global.gotomeeting.com/join/114740021 or call (312) 757-3121, access code 114-740-021.

Agenda items:

COVID-19 update and county operations.

Lewiston City Council

Time: 3 p.m. Monday

Place: City Hall, 1134 F St. or online at cityoflewiston.org (six members of the public will be allowed to attend in person because of social distancing regulations. Citizen comments may be left at (208) 746-3676.)

Agenda items:

Consider awarding M.L. Albright and Sons Inc. $348,413 for access improvements to the future well 7 site — action item.

Second reading of an ordinance to establish a business improvement district downtown — action item.

First reading of an ordinance to amend city code related to disasters and civil defense — action item.

Work session, including structure of the Youth Advisory Commission; emergency medical transport of patients without medical necessity; cost for direct-haul of solid waste to the Asotin County Landfill; and a general discussion of the fiscal year 2021 budget.

Lewiston School Board special meeting

Time: 6 p.m. Monday

Place: Lewiston High School auditorium, 1114 Ninth Ave.

Agenda item:

Presentation from the cultural competency and inclusion work group.

City of Lewiston and the Fraternal Order of Police Lewis Clark Lodge 10

Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday

Place: Police training center, 2419 16th Ave.

Agenda items:

Collective bargaining agreement negotiations.

Possible executive session to consider labor contract matters.

Lewiston School Board special meeting

Time: 7:30 a.m. Wednesday

Place: Tour begins at Central Services Board Room, 3317 12th St.

Agenda item:

Board will conduct a tour of district facilities and properties.

Tags

Recommended for you