Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin; no more than 10 people will be allowed inside.
Electronic access available via www.co.asotin.wa.us
Agenda items:
Glenn Scharnhorst, road supervisor, Asotin County borrow pit agreement with Debco Construction.
Victoria Scalise, federal program manager, solicitation for custodial services on levee.
Chris Kemp, chief operations officer, resolutions on budget amendments, Asotin County Family Aquatic Center bond repayment levy, shifting funds from county roads to general fund, levies for mental health and veterans relief funds, 2021 budget, authorization of limited tax general obligation bonds for new Asotin County Jail, public defense grant award, coronavirus emergency supplemental fund, contract amendment for Asotin County Fire District grant.
Committee reports from Commissioners Chris Seubert, Brian Shinn and Chuck Whitman.
Executive sessions on personnel and contract negotiations.
Asotin County Regional Stormwater Team
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Electronic access only by calling (253) 215 8782, webinar ID 817 8757 1241.
Agenda items:
Public education and outreach.
Stormwater construction updates.
Operations and maintenance.
Finances.
Asotin City Council
Time: 5:30 p.m. Monday
Place: City Hall, 121 Cleveland St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on the final budget. Those wishing to make oral or written statements on this matter may do so during the hearing.
Special services contracts with city attorney Jane Richards, Municipal Judge Todd Richardson and public defender Alison Brandt.
Second reading of ordinance amending Public Works Committee areas of responsibility.
Resolution on accepting contract completion of Second Street pavement project, from Washington Street to Harding Street.
Resolution authorizing passing 2020 budget amendments in one reading.
Ordinance adopting 2021 budget.
Resolution declaring outdated water meters surplus.
Resolution declaring the 1998 homemade utility trailer VIN No. WA94184672 surplus.
Asotin-Anatone School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Virtual meeting through Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/2663991231.
Agenda items:
Nominations for board chair, vice chair and legislative representative.
First reading and possible action on property and data management policy — action item.
Second reading and possible action on various policies including transfers and items related to the Associated Student Bodies.
Clarkston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Zoom at zoom.us/j/91221814217 or by phone (253) 215-8782, meeting ID 991221814217.
Agenda items:
Superintendent communications
Consideration of Dec. 20 meeting — action item.
Consideration of 2020-25 Clarkston School District priority plan — action item.
Clarkston City Council
Time: 7 p.m. Monday
Place: Electronic access available by emailing Clerk Steve Austin at saustin@clarkston-wa.com or via website at www.clarkston-wa.com by 5 p.m.
Agenda items:
2021 Emergency Medical Services levy election certification.
Wastewater treatment plant solar grant award.
First reading of ordinance on 2020 budget amendments.
First reading of ordinance on 2021 budget.
Asotin County Public Facilities District
Time: 4:15 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Asotin County Family Aquatic Center, 1603 Dustan Loop, Clarkston
Agenda items:
General business of the district.
Nez Perce County Commission
Time: 1:30 p.m. Monday
Place: Brammer Building, online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/403732901 or (872) 240-3212 access code 403-732-901.
Agenda items:
Consider amending an owner/architect agreement with Jerald Brotnov — action item.
Consider accepting a bid for the Juvenile Detention Center addition — action item.
Consider adopting the findings of fact, conclusions of law and decision of an appeal of a county Planning and Zoning Commission decision to approve the preliminary plat of Hillview Place with conditions — action item.
Consider a West Order Form for law enforcement agencies and correctional facilities — action item.
Consider awarding six small business grants — action item.
Consider an agreement for electronic poll book hardware, software and services with Tenex Software Solutions Inc. — action item.
Consider approving the annual road and street financial report — action item.
Time: 11 a.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/162297485 or (224) 501-3412 access code 162-297-485.
Agenda items:
Review FEMA Building Resilient Infrastructure and Communities grant application materials with the Nez Perce Soil and Water Conservation District.
Time: 2 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/832881357 or (224) 501-3412 access code 832-881-357.
Agenda items:
Weekly meeting with the prosecutor for an executive session to discuss records exempt from disclosure, potential litigation and personnel; airport golf course; follow-up on moving the Lewiston Police Department; and other business.
Time: 9 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/298520789 or (872) 240-3311 access code 298-520-789.
Agenda items:
Road and Bridge Department update, including Cherrylane Bridge, department status and 22nd Street.
Time: 10 a.m. Wednesday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/773945181 or (571) 317-3122 access code 773-945-181.
Agenda items:
Meeting with Planning and Building Department for a zoning violation discussion on a second residence in the Lewiston Area of City Impact, and other issues.
Time: 11 a.m. Friday
Place: Brammer Building, 1225 Idaho St., online at global.gotomeeting.com/join/834314821 or (312) 757-3121 access code 834-314-821.
Agenda items:
COVID-19 and county operations, and other issues.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: City Library, 411 D St., livestream at cityoflewiston.org.
Agenda items:
Response to open meetings law complaints.
Public hearing on a resolution to establish fees to appeal various civil defense and public health emergency order violations.
Public hearing on an application by Echo Hills Church to rezone 25 acres at 3215 Echo Hills Drive from agricultural transitional to low-density residential.
Consent agenda, including minutes; reasoned statement for a zone change application; setting fees for various civil defense and public health emergency order violations; accepting a public stormwater utility and access easement; an amended and restated agreement with the Lewiston Orchards Sewer District; an amendment to the recycling contract with Sanitary Disposal Inc.; declaring Axon Enterprise Inc. as the sole-source for certain equipment at the police department; grant funding agreements for two transit buses and the Community Center bus transfer stop construction; and vouchers payable — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to rezone the Echo Hills Church property — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to rewrite a section of city code regarding historic districts — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance to correct city code regarding day care facilities — action item.
Second and third readings of an ordinance repealing and replacing city code regarding business licenses, taxicabs and vehicles for hire — action item.
Adoption and approval of ordinance summaries — action item
Consider an agreement with Beautiful Downtown Lewiston regarding the administration of the Downtown Business Improvement District — action item.
Consider awarding the water treatment plant phase one project to IMCO General Construction Inc. for $2,621,094 — action item.
Consider the creation and retention of electronic records and signatures, and the conversion of written records to electronic records — action item.
Consider an emergency medical services agreement with Nez Perce County — action item.
Consider a supplemental agreement for an additional $5,000 to Horrocks Engineers for the Snake River Avenue-Demolay Trail project — action item.
Consider a third addendum with Brown and Caldwell for $325,688 for the water treatment plant retrofit phase two — action item.
Items removed from the consent agenda — action item.
Executive session for threatened litigation — action item.
Lewiston School Board
Time: 6 p.m. Monday
Place: Limited in-person attendance in central services curriculum resource center, 3317 12th St. or online at www.lewistonschools.net.
Agenda items:
Recognition of state 2020 Holiday Art Contest winners.
Recognition of Centennial Elementary School counselor named 2020 Idaho School Counselor of the Year.
Recognition of Twin County United Way supporting district’s kindergarten classrooms.
Consideration of early graduation applications for high school seniors — action item.
Consider declaration of surplus property and authorize method to clear items from inventory — action item.
Consider adoption of curriculum for sixth-grade English language arts — action item.
Consider approval of application for alternative authorization endorsement from the Idaho State Department of Education’s Certification/Professional Standards Commission — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Irrigation District
Time: 6 p.m. Monday and Wednesday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave., limit 10 people; call (208) 746-8235 for virtual meeting information.
Agenda items:
Treasurer’s report and approve payment to vendors for November.
Director and committee reports.
District manager report.
Finance report, including first half of 2020 irrigation assessments due Dec. 21 and status update on office remodel.
Annual conference — action item.
Updated meeting schedule — action item.
Consider vehicle bids — action item.
Consider absorption of the credit card processing fee for customer payments — action item.
Declare the office closed Jan. 18 for Idaho Human Rights Day — action item.
Declare the office closed Feb. 15 for Presidents Day — action item.
Executive session for pending litigation.
Lewiston City Library Board of Trustees
Time: 5 p.m. Wednesday
Place: City Library, 411 D St.; email balvino@cityoflewiston.org for virtual meeting access.
Agenda items:
City council report.
Library foundation report.
Consent agenda, including minutes, statistical report and statement of expenses — action item.
Committee reports.
Director’s report, including staff professional development December date; best practices grant; holiday pay; library materials vendor request for proposals; and current services report.
Request for funds from the foundation for the rooftop project — action item.
Approval of moving funds from trust to capital cash accounts — action item.
Approval of rooftop project expenses — action item.
Infectious disease policy second reading — action item.
Next steps in the 360 review.
Items removed from the consent agenda.
Evaluation timeline for director annual review.
First edition bookshelf.
Executive session for personnel.