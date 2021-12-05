Asotin County Commission
Time: 9 a.m. Monday
Place: Annex, 095 Second St., Asotin
Agenda items:
Karst Riggers, building official, planned development called Grace Legacy Estates on 1700 block of Fourth Ave., Clarkston.
Public hearing on 2021 budget amendments.
Resolution certifying the amount of taxes levied on Asotin County properties.
Public works, permission to fill shop foreman position.
Cynthia Tierney, community service director, community development block grant agreement.
Ordinance prohibiting hunting/firearms in Vineland Cemetery.
Resolution on 2022 Martin Hall budget.
Housing Authority Board welcome letter.
Central Orchards Sewer District
Time: 6 p.m. Thursday
Place: 1522 Powers Ave.
Agenda items:
Discussion and consideration of billing from the city of Lewiston for wastewater treatment services — action item.
Discussion and consideration of a 3 percent increase in monthly user charges, effective Jan. 1 — action item.
Discussion and consideration of training for maintenance workers — action item.
Discussion and consideration of setting a public hearing to increase annexation fees and sewer connection/inspection fees — action item.
Discussion and consideration of equity buy-in fees — action item.
Discussion and consideration of setting a public hearing for the addition of a new minimum fee/deposit for sewer line extensions — action item.
Discussion and consideration of adopting a sewer extension line policy and updating application/agreement for constructing extensions to the system — action item.
Discussion and consideration of purchasing a control system upgrade for $44,259 — action item.
Discussion and consideration of purchasing an additional electrical box for lift station H for $3,841 — action item.
Payment of bills and approval of financial report — action item.
Lewis-Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization Policy Board
Time: 4 p.m. Thursday
Place: Zoom meeting, email director@lewisclarkmpo.org for an invitation
Agenda items:
Invoices — action item.
Purchase of a traffic radar kit with laptop and software — action item.
Audit presentation.
Review of minor Transportation Improvement Plan amendments.
Consider an agreement with the Washington State Department of Transportation and the Asotin County Public Transportation Benefit area for data sharing during planning efforts — action item.
Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act review.
Lewiston City Council
Time: 3 p.m. Monday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Public hearing on a zoning code amendment regarding inoperable vehicle storage.
Public hearing on a zoning code amendment to define “bridge housing shelters,” allow them as a conditional use in certain zones and establish or modify standards that apply to homeless shelters.
First reading of an ordinance amending city code regarding inoperable vehicle storage — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to enact a city code chapter titled “Nuisances,” including an article regarding inoperable vehicle storage — action item.
First reading of an ordinance to amend city code regarding homeless shelters — action item.
Community Park design presentation and consideration of moving forward with the next phase of the master plan — action item.
Overview on three recommendations for naming rights within city parks.
Update on potential purchase of the Twin City Foods site.
Presentation on the status of the Community Strategic Plan.
Overview of amendments to and discussion of the city personnel policy.
Lewiston Disability Advisory Commission
Time: noon Thursday
Place: City Hall, 1134 F St.
Agenda items:
Open meeting law training.
Transportation capital improvement plan update.
Letter of support for Federal Lands Access Program grant application — action item.
Letter of support for Transportation Alternative Program grant application — action item.
Letter of support for Child Pedestrian Safety Grant application — action item.
Lewiston Orchards Sewer District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Thursday
Place: Law Office Building, 1106 Idaho St.
Agenda items:
Minutes and payment of bills — action items.
Lift station No. 1 project — action item.
Pipe repair projects — action item.
Lift station No. 5 — action item.
Lewiston Planning and Zoning Commission
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: Bell Building, 215 D St.
Agenda items:
Update on Canyon Crest planned unit development traffic impact analysis.
Initiation of a zoning code amendment to reduce the minimum lot width dimension from 60 to 50 feet when not abutting an alley in the north and south Normal Hill zoning districts — action item.
Public hearing on an application by Bobbie Penney for a conditional use permit to allow a day care center with 13 or more children at 721 Preston Ave. — action item.
Public hearing on a sign variance application by Coldwell Banker Tomlinson to exceed the allowable square footage at 325 Main St. — action item.
Port of Lewiston
Time: 3 p.m. Tuesday
Place: Lewiston Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda item:
Executive session for preliminary negotiations involving matters of trade or commerce.
Time: Noon Wednesday
Place: Lewiston Library, 411 D St., Lewiston
Agenda items:
Port of Lewiston fiscal year 2021 financial audit — action item.
Lease agreement with Bulldog On-Site Services, starting Jan. 1, $1,579 per month — action item.
Port of Lewiston tariff No. 004, starting Jan. 1 — action item.
Termination of right of first refusal agreement with Westmoreland for property in the Harry Wall Park — action item.
Port of Clarkston
Time: 1 p.m. Thursday
Place: Port of Clarkston office, 849 Port Way, Clarkston
Agenda items:
Fiber to the home project for the area north of North Street, west of Sixth Street, south of Sycamore Street and east of 13th Street.
Continued discussion of Red Wolf Marina.
Additional discussion of parks and recreation plan, particularly the west riverfront area.
Executive session for property disposition, lease negotiation and potential litigation.
Wheatland Fire Protection District
Time: 5:30 p.m. Wednesday
Place: 7301 Lapwai Road
Agenda items:
Minutes and payment of bills — action items.
Current budget.
Subdistricts legal description.
Commissioner position notice.
Clearwater Paper mutual aid agreement.
Chief’s report.