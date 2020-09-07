After Mara Skiles’ brother died in a drunken driving crash in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, her family sprang into action.
They used donations to erect an emergency phone near the site of the accident in the North Fork area of the Clearwater River by Bungalow.
The phone, installed in 2016, has averaged three calls a year since it was installed in an area where cellphone service is scarce.
But Skiles decided to take that a step further. The 15-year-old has raised enough money as part of her senior project to place more emergency phones in the forest.
“This was all for my brother (Hunter). That’s why I did it, and that’s what inspired me,” Skiles said. “I would not be able to do this without every single person in our community, and I’m so grateful for all of them.”
Skiles originally planned to add one more emergency phone in the forest, but after an outpouring of donations and successful participation in a recent ATV ride fundraiser, she was able to increase that to three.
Each phone costs less than $3,500 to install, and Skiles was able to raise around $10,000.
The additional phones will be installed this fall at Cayuse Landing and at the Cedars Campground. The location of the third phone has not yet been decided.
Skiles grew up in Pierce where she spent many of her weekends in the North Fork area.
Three years ago she moved to Orofino, where she is finishing her last year of high school. Although she’s technically a junior, Skiles is set to graduate early, with the class of 2021. She took on extra classes during the school year and over the summer to make that happen.
“It’s been kind of stressful, but it’s working out,” she said.
Her senior project focused on getting more emergency phones in the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forest, and on the importance of not drinking and driving.
“I’ll be writing about that for my senior paper,” she said. “That’s the whole reason I’m doing it, pretty much because it does have a place in my heart.”
Skiles hopes to continue the tradition by installing additional emergency phones on an annual basis.
Her mother, Melissa Quigley, said Skiles has always been determined to reach the goals she sets for herself. Quigley said the phone project has helped with the family’s healing process.
“It’s hard to explain, because it was a big loss for us to lose our son the way we did, and it’s just heartwarming and overwhelming to see how much people care,” she said. “To have something so good come from such a tragic event has been good for us.”
