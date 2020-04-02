ASOTIN — Finding out the Asotin County Fair was canceled because of a global health pandemic gave many 4-H kids a glimmer of what it’s like to go through the five stages of grief.
Denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance seemed to be a common theme as reality hit home: The late-April activities are not happening this year, and those animals in the barnyard still need to be sold.
Ellie Smith, the 11-year-old daughter of Brad and Amber Smith, is one of many 4-H members still caring for livestock and hoping to make a sale. But the Asotin sixth grader said she’s reconciled with the fact that 2020 will long be remembered, in part, as the year they didn’t have a fair in Asotin County.
“I was really mad and frustrated, but then I kind of decided it was better (the fair) wasn’t happening, because that’s what will protect us,” Smith said. “We posted our lambs on Facebook and contacted friends who like to eat lamb. It’s been kind of weird. It’s hard to do schoolwork and not meet with my friends.”
Kim Belanger, the Asotin County 4-H coordinator, said a lot of kids have gone through a similar mental process in the weeks since COVID-19 changed everyone’s daily lives. Fortunately, many of the youngsters, such as Smith and her 4-H friends, have demonstrated resilience during this unprecedented situation.
“I have had a number of current and former 4-H and FFA members reaching out to help others,” Belanger said Wednesday. “Things like this can bring out the worst in people, but in our community, we’ve really seen the best come out, for the most part. It’s a great community pull-together, and that doesn’t really surprise me with this group.”
The Asotin County Livestock Sales Committee has been working behind the scenes to assist kids who have been raising swine, beef, sheep and goats to sell at the fair. President Warren Benner said the committee remains steadfast in making sure youth participants have support, safety assurances and help to avoid financial hardships.
The committee is encouraging youth to seek private sales of their animals with neighbors, friends or family as soon as possible, Benner said. Negotiations and proceeds from these sales will be between the buyer and seller.
“We would like everyone to understand that we would prefer that the private sale of animals be kept with individuals and not local businesses as they are contributing to our safety net fund,” the livestock committee said in a widely distributed letter.
The Lewiston Livestock Market has “graciously offered” to help with the sale of animals not privately sold by April 15, Benner said. The livestock — with original ear tags and health certificates — have to be taken to the Lewiston site at 3200 East Main St. between 8 a.m. and noon on April 25. Members of the Livestock Sales Committee will be on hand that day to help check in animals.
Other generous community efforts are popping up on Facebook, Belanger said. People are stepping up to help the kids, and several major contributions have been made in recent days.
In many regards, social media has been helpful in the aftermath of the fair being canceled and the widespread COVID-19 shutdowns, she said. Kids are able to stay connected with 4-H and FFA advisers, friends and family as they practice social distancing.
“It’s a positive use of social media during all of this,” she said.
Sandaine may be contacted at kerris@lmtribune.com or (208) 848-2264. Follow her on Twitter @newsfromkerri.