The incoming Lewiston Rotary Club leadership — consisting of Treasurer Helen LeBoeuf, from left, President Barbara Craigie, and Secretary Frankie Paffile — pose for a photo Wednesday during the Rotary Club meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. Not pictured is Shannon Grow, president-elect.
Incoming Lewiston Rotary Club leadership Helen LeBoeuf, treasurer, from left, and Frankie Paffile, secretary, stand by as President Barbara Craigie and former President John Rusche goof around with a giant gavel Wednesday at the Rotary Club meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
The incoming Lewiston Rotary Club leadership — consisting of Helen LeBoeuf, treasurer, from left, Frankie Paffile, secretary, and Barbara Craigie, president — pose for a photo with former president John Rusche on Wednesday during the Rotary Club meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
The incoming Lewiston Rotary Club leadership — consisting of Treasurer Helen LeBoeuf, from left, President Barbara Craigie, and Secretary Frankie Paffile — pose for a photo Wednesday during the Rotary Club meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston. Not pictured is Shannon Grow, president-elect.
August Frank/Tribune
Incoming Lewiston Rotary Club leadership Helen LeBoeuf, treasurer, from left, and Frankie Paffile, secretary, stand by as President Barbara Craigie and former President John Rusche goof around with a giant gavel Wednesday at the Rotary Club meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
August Frank/Tribune
The incoming Lewiston Rotary Club leadership — consisting of Helen LeBoeuf, treasurer, from left, Frankie Paffile, secretary, and Barbara Craigie, president — pose for a photo with former president John Rusche on Wednesday during the Rotary Club meeting at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel in Lewiston.
The Lewiston Rotary Club made some history Wednesday afternoon when it installed the first all-female group of officers in the club’s 100-year history.
Barbara Craigie became club president and Shannon Grow became president-elect while Helen LeBoeuf, treasurer, and Frankie Paffile, secretary, were retained in their positions during a luncheon at the Hells Canyon Grand Hotel.
These four women will direct the Lewiston Rotary Club for the next year.
“I’m excited to lead the Lewiston Rotary Club in this first, along with my distinguished fellow women officers,” Craigie said in a news release. “This isn’t your father’s Rotary Club anymore. With 40 percent of our members (being) women, we appeal to everyone that is service-oriented and committed to supporting the people of the Lewis Clark Valley.”
Rotary International first allowed women to become members in 1989, according to the news release from the Lewiston club. Women made up about 23% of club membership in 2020, and Rotary International has elected its first female president, Jennifer E. Jones, whose term starts this month.
Craigie is a life coach and owner of FASTSIGNS, a sign and banner shop in Lewiston. She has been on the Lewiston Rotary Club board for many years and a member since 2012.
Grow is the director of the Lewis Clark Valley Metropolitan Planning Organization; she has been a Lewiston Rotary Club board member for four years and has previously held the office of secretary.
LeBoeuf is retired from a career in banking and small business development consulting, and now volunteers with various organizations. She has been a member of the Lewiston club for 24 years and is also a board member and a past president.
Paffile recently retired as systems general manager from Sparklight. She is a longtime member and a past president of the Lewiston club.
The Lewiston Rotary Club is celebrating its 100th anniversary, culminating with a gala event in October 2022. The service organization is open to everyone, and among its philanthropic efforts are providing scholarships for LCSC students, sponsoring the Lewiston Rotary Bike Rodeo, and funding support for the Snake River Community Clinic, the Idaho Foodbank and the Salvation Army, among others, according to the news release.