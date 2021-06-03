Senior Isabelle Higgins attended her last year and a half of classes at Asotin High School remotely because of a weakened immune system that puts her at a higher risk for severe complications from COVID-19.
Near the start of her freshman year, the soon-to-be graduate was diagnosed with Type 1 diabetes.
“It was kind of like, ‘Oh, you’re in high school, and now you have this chronic illness,’ ” Higgins said. “But you have to live the rest of your life.”
Typically appearing in adolescence, according to the Mayo Clinic, the condition causes the pancreas to produce little or no insulin, a hormone that regulates blood sugar levels. At times when her blood sugar reached dangerous amounts, Higgins would have to leave the classroom to manage the symptoms.
“It’s hard for any student to tell their teacher, ‘I can’t take my test right now,’ ” said Miranda Weber, a paraprofessional at Asotin High. “They don’t want to look like they’re copping out.”
Higgins is on a medical plan that allows her to complete tests in alternative locations when needed, Weber said.
Weber has worked closely with Higgins for the last several years to help regulate her diabetes. As she got older, Weber started training Higgins to manage the highs and lows herself.
“It’s terrifying for a young girl to take care of her own diabetes, not to mention the hormones that can affect it as well,” Weber said. “She’s just flourished with all this adversity.”
People with diabetes are more likely to have serious symptoms when infected with any virus, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, which can increase inflammation or internal swelling.
As much as she wanted to fit in and do things with friends, it wasn’t always easy.
“We just decided with my doctors that it would be the best idea to keep me at home,” Higgins said. “It’s kind of been hard because I don’t have a lot of socialization with people.”
Now that Higgins has received two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, she feels more comfortable participating in AHS’s commencement ceremony in person. She recently attended an end-of-year senior prom.
“It’s been different,” Higgins said. “But I’m able to manage it and do things that everybody else is doing.”
During her time at Asotin, Higgins participated in Family, Career and Community Leaders of America, a nonprofit national career and technical student organization, where she worked as its historian the last year. She also served as class secretary for the last three years and as an admissions mentor for incoming freshmen.
Higgins is currently on track to attend the University of Idaho with a scholarship in the fall through its Upward Bound program. She hopes to study both secondary education and family and consumer science.
“I’m nervous, but excited to start those next steps,” Higgins said.
Asotin High School graduation
Time: 11 a.m. Saturday.
Place: Wilcox Gymnasium.
Valedictorian: Asher Dykstra.
Salutatorian: Alysa Watson.
Tickets: Tickets are limited to eight per graduate for family members only.
Total number of graduates: 49.
Parade: After the graduation ceremony, the Class of 2021 graduates will ride in a parade through Asotin at 12:20 p.m.