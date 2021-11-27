Ah, Christmastime is here. Over the next month, we can look forward to gazing at twinkling lights, listening to classic holiday tunes, visiting Santa, exchanging gifts and doing battle for the coveted chef’s hat.
Oh, wait. Unless you and I travel in the same holiday circles, that last one probably doesn’t sound familiar. Let me explain.
Each Dec. 23, my family hosts Cookie Night. We invite friends and family to our house and task them with frosting and decorating sugar cookies, which we baked the day before. And there aren’t just cookies shaped like Christmas trees and snowmen. We’ve got fish, butterflies, football helmets, ninjas, bats, cowboy hats, T-shirts, Idahoes, saws ... the options are almost endless.
We put out the undecorated cookies, along with frosting and various sprinkles (the most popular of which are butcher knives, axes and some tiny silver balls from the 1980s whose package says “not to be eaten”), and ask our guests to let their creativity run wild. Many of their flights of fancy end up crashing and burning. But a few are legitimately impressive.
Before each person can escape, we ask them to vote for the three best cookies. Once all the votes are tallied, we award chef hats to both the adult and kid champion.
It took years for this tradition to evolve into Cookie Night as we know it now. In fact, it predates me. When my wife, Sarah, was in college, her family would spend Dec. 23 preparing cookies for their Christmas Eve party. As the years went by, the cookie-making process became an event itself. It’s now one of our favorite parts of the Christmas season.
Observances like our Cookie Night are what truly make the holidays special. And this Christmas, the Tribune would like to write about your fun, festive, offbeat or even usual traditions. It can be something you do with your family, friends, business, school, church or organization. And if you know of someone else’s tradition that might be worthy of Tribune coverage, let us know.
