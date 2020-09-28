Even though an army of antique toys greets visitors to Dan Willett’s apartment, the sheer volume of collectibles proves one thing about the Lewiston man’s hobby: This is not child’s play.
Willett, known around town as “Toy Man Dan,” has been a serious collector of all kinds of toys for much of his life. In fact, Willett estimates he’s spent as much as $100,000 over years and years of scouring toy shows, conventions and the internet for his most-fancied items. He’s also made more than a few bucks by selling some of his rarest pieces.
And Willett keeps his thousands of treasures neatly organized, not strewn about the floor or backyard like most kids would. He’s even fond of an occasional spurt of dusting, a challenging task considering the number of toys he has amassed over his 66 years.
“Once in a while I’ll get bored and take one section out,” he said while showing his most formidable array, a ceiling-height display case packed with Disney toys. “I’ll dust underneath, dust the toys and put ’em back on.”
Willett said his oldest toy is a cast iron, marble-shooting cannon called the Young American Rapid Fire Gun, which lists a patent year of 1887 on its side. The piece is all original, and still works.
“You crank it, and it’ll shoot those marbles out,” he said. “Just keep loading it, and it just keeps shooting away.”
Another ancient toy sits nearby. The Panama Pile Driver is from about 1905, and fits into the construction toy genre. Again, it is all original, including its colorful-if-faded paint job. Some collectors choose to restore their toys if they exhibit excessive signs of age, but Willett typically leaves each item as original as possible.
At first glance, the toy collection overwhelms the senses. But upon closer inspection, categories emerge, like his favorite metal wind-up toys.
“I just love them,” he said. “As long as they have movement of some sort. The more movement a wind-up toy has, the more popular it is.”
A couple examples that stand out are a Ring-A-Ling Circus with a ring master surrounded by animals, and a Disney toy featuring Goofy dancing as Donald Duck beats a drum.
There seems to be a little of everything, like the dozens of dolls and stuffed animals, including a mint-condition Shirley Temple. There is a large-than-life, plastic E.T. figure that stands almost 4 feet tall. He has a sizable section of larger metal aircraft, including a dirigible. One display case in his bedroom is overflowing with small, colorful ceramic figurines.
Although Willett does a lot of online shopping these days, much of his collection was secured in person at the Inland Northwest Toy Show Classic that is held each spring and fall in Spokane. But Willett’s health hasn’t allowed him to do much traveling lately.
“I go up there every once in a while, but the last three times I haven’t been able to go,” he said.
And that’s probably OK since Willett has been downsizing much of his collection over the last few years. A good example was his massive collection of Spider-Man comics and toys. He recently sold almost 90 percent of it to a toy store owner in Garden City.
“I outgrew it,” he said without a trace of irony.
Now that Willett is retired from the family business (his father Keith Willett founded the Willett Brothers automotive, industrial and medical supply company), he has a side job appraising toys. He may be reached at (208) 816-0244. He requested that people call only between the hours of 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
