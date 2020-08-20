Thirteen new positive COVID-19 tests were reported in the region on Wednesday.
The Public Health – Idaho North Central District added 11 cases in its five-county region, bringing the total number of cases to 417. The new cases include seven in Nez Perce County, two in Latah County and two in Idaho County.
The Asotin County Health District also reported two new cases, bringing its total to 44.
In Nez Perce County, those who tested positive included a female between the ages of 10-19, two women in their 20s, two men in their 40s, one woman in her 60s and one woman in her 70s.
Latah County saw positive tests in one woman in her 40s and one woman in her 70s, while Idaho County received positive tests in one woman in her 50s and one man in his 70s.
Two men, one in his 20s and another in his 60s, tested positive in Asotin County.
There were no new cases reported in Whitman, Garfield, Lewis or Clearwater counties, or at Nimiipuu Health.
In other COVID-19 news:
University of Idaho President Scott Green announced the school’s in-house COVID-19 lab is now operational.
In an email sent to faculty and staff Tuesday, Green said samples are being tested as they arrive from the swabbing site.
As of Tuesday, UI had received results on 3,694 tests, indicating an infectious rate of under 1 percent.
While most of the employees and students who tested positive are isolating off campus, five students are receiving care at UI’s on-campus isolation facility.
Green encouraged students to comply with the “Healthy Vandal Pledge,” which requires face coverings on campus. All students and employees need to be tested before returning to campus.
“For our campus to remain open, we need to take responsibility by showing our leadership, taking action when poor decisions are being made, and looking out for the health of our fellow Vandals and those in our community,” Green said in the email. “To be clear, if we fail, we will close the campus and students will be sent home.”
Instructors will be provided a daily report of students who are not eligible to be in the classroom, Green announced.
The Moscow Food Co-op closed to the public Wednesday afternoon and will reopen at 8 a.m. today after an employee tested positive for COVID-19, according to the store’s Facebook page.
One of its employees, who has not been in the store for days, tested positive for COVID-19, the post stated. The Moscow Food Co-op is working with Public Health – Idaho North Central District and the risk to co-op customers and staff is extremely low, the post said.
The employee followed the store’s health and safety protocols, including wearing a mask and gloves. He or she also observed social distancing protocols.
According to the Facebook post, the closure gave the store an opportunity to thoroughly clean, disinfect and sanitize the store out of an abundance of caution.
The signup deadline for Spokane’s annual Bloomsday race is Aug. 26.
The race has been changed to a virtual format. So far, 18,000 people have signed up.
Participants will be able to complete any 7.46-mile course between Sept. 18-20. After completing the distance, participants will enter their finish time in the results portal posted on the Bloomsday website.
The entry fee is $25. Participants will receive a tie-dye race number, an official 2020 race finisher shirt and a coupon to Safeway and Albertsons supermarkets. Those interested can register at www.bloomsdayrun.org.
