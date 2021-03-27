The primary election for positions on the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee will see 13 candidates vie for three seats on the tribe’s governing board.
In the contest for Seat 1, incumbent Mary Jane Miles faces challenger Ryan Oatman. The race for Seat 2 is a crowded contest featuring eight candidates. The seat is held by Ferris Paisano III, who is seeking another term. Challengers include Louis Harris, Scherri R. Greene, July Tess Greene, Mary TallBull, Erik Holt, Samuel N. Penney and Tonia Garcia.
The contest for Seat 3 has three candidates: incumbent Shirley Allman, Sheldon R. Allen and James R. Spencer.
Absentee voting has begun, and the election will wrap up next Saturday with vote counting at 8 p.m. Absentee ballots are due by 4:30 p.m. Thursday. In-person voting will be held from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. next Saturday at the following polling places: The Wa-A-’Yas Community Center at Kamiah, the Teweeput Community Center at Orofino and the Pi-Nee-Waus Community Center at Lapwai.
The top two finishers for each seat will run against each other in the general election to be held May 8 as part of the tribe’s General Council.
More information about the primary election, candidates and vote counting is available at www.nezperce.org/government/general-council/.