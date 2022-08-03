Third WSU police official gets reassigned during investigation

<text>Larsen</text>

PULLMAN — A third member of Washington State University’s Police Department has been reassigned while a formal investigation for alleged employee misconduct is being conducted.

Captain Mike Larsen has joined Chief of Police Bill Gardner and Assistant Chief Steve Hansen on home assignment, essentially being placed on administrative leave, according to Phil Weiler, vice president of marketing and communications at WSU.

