SEATTLE — Washington authorities have announced a third trial is underway for two brothers charged with murder and assault in a fatal encampment shooting.
Local news media reported that previous juries could not decide on a verdict for brothers James Taafulisia, 21, and Jerome Taafulisia, 20.
Authorities said the brothers were minors when they were arrested. Their third trial began Thursday.
Prosecutors said the January 2016 shooting was a result of a planned robbery of a drug dealer who reportedly owed their mother money.
Authorities said two people were killed and three were wounded.
The defense said reports were not given in full detail, some evidence was not collected, and due diligence was not used with tips from witnesses.
Authorities said a younger brother was charged and convicted in 2018.