KELLOGG, Idaho — Authorities have released the name of the third person found buried by an avalanche at an Idaho ski resort.
The Shoshone County Sheriff’s Office said searchers in a helicopter spotted the body of 33-year-old Molly Hubbard, of Minneapolis, at Silver Mountain Resort on Thursday.
The sheriff’s office said her body was recovered Thursday afternoon by searchers with specialized equipment from a private aviation search and rescue company.
Hubbard started working at Oregon Health and Science University’s Children’s Hospital as a pediatric neurosurgery fellow in July 2019, the hospital said.
The avalanche killed two other people, Carl Humphreys, 58, of Liberty Lake, Wash., and 46-year-old Scott Parsons, of Spokane Valley, Wash., and injured four, authorities said. Resort officials said on Facebook there have been no other people reported missing.